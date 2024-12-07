ATP Player Council Member Tips Temperamental Andy Murray to Bring Emotional Stability to Novak Djokovic

Jun 6, 2015; Paris, France; Novak Djokovic (SRB) and Andy Murray (GBR) at the net after their match on day 14 of the 2015 French Open at Roland Garros. Credit: Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

It’s been two weeks since Novak Djokovic confirmed Andy Murray as his new coach. This partnership is being largely considered as one-of-a-kind in the sport. The one person who is totally confident about it working well for both the legends is Nicolas Pereira.

The ATP Tour Player Council member believes that Murray, known for his frequent outbursts on the court, could actually help Djokovic find some emotional stability. This is quite an interesting observation since both the players have a bit of a reputation for their temperament, and they sometimes direct that frustration towards their coaching team during matches.

It’s a bit unclear if they’re just letting off steam or looking for some motivation, but those animated moments have raised a few eyebrows amongst crowds often. This approach has been a part of Murray’s passionate playing style though, which has really helped him find success during the ‘Big 3’ era of Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

That said, Pereira is quite curious to see how Murray will handle it when Djokovic is having a go at him and the rest of the coaching team. During the latest episode of Tennis Channel’s Inside-in podcast, Pereira said –

“I want to see what Andy feels being in that box after he berated his box for all of his career. That’s something they do have in common. So I think Novak will be a little calmer. That could serve him right.”

Pereira, a pro player from the 90s, used an interesting comparison about Murray’s relationship with his former coach Ivan Lendl to back up his point.

The Brit’s collaboration with Lendl turned out to be quite successful, as he clinched two Wimbledon titles with him. Pereira added that the respect Murray always showed for the 8-time Grand Slam champion was apparent for everyone to see and it was “more than any tactics.”

“Andy just being within himself a lot more and not being so irate every other point. I think that helped him a lot and went a long way in everything that he accomplished in the Lendl tenure,” the former Venezuelan player continued.

That could very well be what Djokovic is looking for from Murray, feels Pereira, since there aren’t many who have achieved “as much as Murray has” in tennis.

“I think maybe Djokovic is looking for a little bit of that from someone that he utterly respects.”

Now that Djokovic has confirmed that he will play at the Brisbane International, there is an update on Murray which comes as a huge surprise.

Will Murray be present alongside Djokovic in Brisbane?

After not winning any Grand Slam this year, Djokovic is really focused on breaking that streak in the first major of 2025. That might explain why he’s kicking off his Australian swing a bit earlier than usual, with the Brisbane International starting on December 29.

However, it appears fans might have to wait a bit longer before seeing this duo in the stadium together. Looks like Murray won’t be joining the 24-time Grand Slam champion for the Brisbane event, according to PA News agency.

While the reason behind this development remains unclear at this point, it raises an interesting question about what role Murray will play in coaching Djokovic.

Is this going to be a formal coach-pupil relationship, or will Murray be more of a consultant/advisor? Only time will tell! Either way, this partnership is bound to steal the show during the Australian swing.