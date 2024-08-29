“I’m Such a Homemaker Myself”: Tommy Paul’s Girlfriend Paige Lorenze Finds Smart Way to Boost $2.5 Million Net Worth

Paige Lorenze isn’t just Tommy Paul’s girlfriend but also a savvy businesswoman who’s always finding new ways to “make money every year”, in her own words. While she’s made a name for herself in fashion and as a social media influencer, Lorenze recently revealed that her real passion is homemaking and that’s why she has come out with a new venture.

Lorenze has started ‘American Charm’, a brand that is all about bringing that cozy, New England charm to her customers’ living space. Featuring pastel gingham and floral prints, Lorenze’s products are designed to make any room feel like a cottagecore dream.

“I love doing clothing, but I’m the most passionate about home, I’m such a homemaker myself that being able to offer that to girls and to give my community this opportunity to romanticize their space … is such an honor to me,” Paige was quoted as saying in her Instagram post.

In the recent Instagram post shared by NYLON Magazine in collaboration with Paige, one can get a glimpse of what’s going on behind the scenes.

Lorenze has been diversifying her investments across different market segments, making her one of the most sought-after influencers in the United States.

When it comes to brand deals, she isn’t far behind Tommy Paul, maybe even a bit ahead in the game. Lorenze pulls in serious cash from brand deals, which estimates can range from $200,000 to $500,000 each.

She told Forbes in an interview recently about how being with Paul has impacted her business:

“I would be lying if I said that tennis hasn’t affected my income; on the brand deals side of things, it’s made my content more valuable. “I had a very strong following before tennis, but I think it’s being adjacent to the sport that brands really like.”

Interestingly, only 10-15% of her followers on Instagram are from the global tennis community, while 85% of those are from the States or the world of fashion or her customers. This shows that she can tap into the tennis market a lot more than she is doing at the moment.

Lorenze’s involvement in the US Open 2024

Over the next two weeks, Lorenze is set to work with more than 15 sponsors and host a pop-up for her clothing brand, Dairy Boy. Interestingly, while her influence extends far beyond tennis, with nearly 700,000 Instagram followers, 80% of whom are female—Lorenze doesn’t have any official partnerships at the US Open this year.

Still, she’s managing to make the most of her proximity to the sport. You will definitely see her cheering on her boyfriend from the friends and family box. Not to mention her vlogs on YouTube to catch more insider details on the Grand Slam.

While Paige Lorenze is estimated to have a net worth of $2.5 million, her tennis star boyfriend Paul’s net worth is around $6 million. The couple splits their time in New York City and Miami when they are together in the United States, apart from traveling around the world for the rest of the year.

Lorenze is proving that she’s much more than just a tennis girlfriend. She’s a multi-talented entrepreneur with her sights set on growing her brand and her bank account. With her latest venture into homeware, it looks like she’s well on her way to making that happen.