Ugo Humbert’s ‘Mirror Act’ Makes Him Go Viral at Paris Masters For The Fourth Time

Dhruv Rupani
Published

Ugo Humbert plays a shot during the Canadian Open 2024

Aug 7, 2024; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Ugo Humbert (FRA) hits a forehand against Arthur Fils (FRA) (not pictured) in first round play at IGA Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

Ugo Humbert has been the most talked-about player at the Paris Masters 2024. Humbert, the local lad, made it to the finals this year following an impressive run that saw him stun pre-tournament favorite Carlos Alcaraz in the round of 16. And before the big match, he was filmed by TennisTV when he was looking at himself in the mirror.

It is possible that Humbert was saying something to himself, having a moment of peace and visualization, believing that he can pull off a win against Alexander Zverev. That clip quickly went viral, with many in the tennis community divided on the act.

Some believe that Humbert has tremendous confidence to pull such a thing off, knowing that he was on camera for the same. On the other hand, many also called the Frenchman ‘psycho’, ‘clown’ and ‘weird’.

Humbert will be the crowd favorite and amongst many neutrals as well since Zverev himself is a very controversial figure. It would have taken a brave person to predict a Humbert vs Zverev final at the start of the last ATP Masters 1000 tournament of the year. Nevertheless, the Frenchman has had quite a tournament for mixed reasons.

Alcaraz, girlfriend, Khachanov responsible for Humbert grabbing eyeballs

It was quite remarkable to see Humbert defeat Carlos Alcaraz in the round of 16. Such was his game on the day that Alcaraz humbly claimed that the World No.18 is ‘unbelievable’ in his ball-striking as that did not let him find his rhythm throughout the match.

After that, a video of Humbert being kissed and hugged by his girlfriend, Tessah Adrianjafatimo went viral on the sidelines of the event a few days ago. Tessah’s ecstasy shows how strong their relationship is at the moment.

This moment perhaps made Humbert forget what happened a while prior to that. After defeating Karen Khachanov in the semifinals, the big-serving Russian told him on the net that he would have been happier for him and congratulated him if he knew how to conduct himself on the court.

In an interview with Ziggo Sport, Khachanov accused Humbert of being a bad sport since he was jumping and shouting in celebration of most of the points he won in the match. The 2018 Paris Masters winner asked the home favorite to show more respect to an opponent, especially when he is injured.

Nevertheless, Humbert will aim to finish his season in style on Sunday. At the time of writing this report, he had lost the first set 6-2 against Zverev in the final. Fans in the United States can catch all the action LIVE on the Tennis Channel.

