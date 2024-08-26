mobile app bar

US Open Prize Money in 2024: Taking a Closer Look at the $75 Million Pool’s Breakdown

Advait Jajodia
Published

Sep 10, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; (L-R) Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrate with the finalist and championship trophies, respectively, after their match in the men’s singles finalon day fourteen of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The US Open is one of the most anticipated tournaments on the tennis calendar. Apart from the glitz and glamour of New York City, players of the ATP and WTA Tours give it their all to win the last Grand Slam of the year. Like always, the hard-court tournament is expected to reward winners handsomely this time around as well, with a total pool of $75 million.

Last year, the US Open had a total prize pool of $65 million. For the ongoing edition of the Grand Slam, the prize pool has witnessed a 15.38% increment. The organizers can pay athletes a total of $75 million because of the high-profile sponsors – American Express, Emirates, Rolex, Chase, J.P. Morgan, and a long list of other brands.

Due to the $10 million increase in prize money, the champions of the singles events will be receiving more than half a million dollars more than they did last year. Subsequently, winners of the other rounds are also set to receive a bigger paycheck than they did previously.

Men’s and Women’s Singles Players20232024
Winners$3,000,000$3,600,000
Finalist$1,500,000$1,800,000
Semifinalists$775,000$1,000,000
Quarterfinalists$455,000$530,000
Round of 16$284,000$325,000
Round of 32$191,000$215,000
Round of 64$123,000$140,000
Round of 128$81,500$100,000

Even the players participating in the other categories have a bigger paycheck to fight for.

The US Open 2024 is offering $750,000 to the winners of the doubles category

Known for giving equal pay to both genders, the US Open also dishes out the most cash prizes in a single Grand Slam. The singles players and participants of the doubles and mixed doubles will also enjoy this benefit.

The Rajeev Ram-Joe Salisbury and Erin Routliffe-Gabriela Dabrowski duos received $700,000 for emerging victorious last time around. This year, the champions of the men’s and women’s doubles event are set to receive 7.14% more than last year.

Men’s and Women’s Doubles Players20232024
Winners$700,000$750,000
Finalist$350,000$375,000
Semifinalists$180,000$190,000
Quarterfinalists$100,000$110,000
Round of 16$58,000$63,000
Round of 32$36,800$40,000
Round of 64$22,000$25,000

Similar is the case for mixed doubles champions as they are set to receive 17.65% more than last year.

Mixed Doubles Players20232024
Winners$170,000$200,000
Finalist$85,000$100,000
Semifinalists$42,500$50,000
Quarterfinalists$23,200$27,500
Round of 16$14,200$16,500
Round of 32$8,300$10,000

Fans can expect high-level tennis to be played over the next two weeks as players will fight for the considerably increased prize money.

