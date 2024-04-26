“We Will Be Getting Divorced!”: Madison Keys Jokes About Relationship With Fiance Bjorn Frantegelo After Giving Him Tough Task

Not many coaches can get sacked by the players due to a house construction matter. As weird as it sounds, this is something that Bjorn Frantegelo has to be worried about. Franteglo, the coach and fiancé of Madison Keys has a lot of pressure… to get their house finished before the clay court season reaches its end. If not, Keys joked that she would not just relieve Frantegelo of his responsibilities as a coach but also get a divorce.

Madison Keys had a great start to the Madrid Open 2024, defeating Irina-Camelia Begu 7-6, 7-6 in the second round. As intense as her encounter against the Romanian was, Keys had an even more entertaining interview with Prakash Amritraj after her second-round win.

While talking to Amritraj, the American first spoke about the fact that her soon-to-be husband has also been her coach. After the success that Keys witnessed during the grass court season last year, Bjorn Frantegelo has stuck around. Keys considered herself lucky as she was able to spend time with her partner amidst the hectic WTA schedule.

“He (Frantegelo) kinda jumped in to help me with the grass last year and then things were going really well. He is unfortunately not playing himself anymore. So, it’s kind of nice when you actually get time to spend time with your significant other. It’s a wild concept for us after seven years together. It’s been a good time and we are enjoying it,” Keys said.

Fans of Madison Keys are aware that the 29-year-old is posting videos on Instagram, giving her followers constant updates on the construction of her house. Talking about the latest episode that she posted two weeks ago, the World No.20 seemed excited as the cabinets in the kitchen were installed. Finally, she hilariously revealed that she would break off her wedding with Frantegelo if the construction of the house isn’t completed by the time she’s back in the United States after the conclusion of the French Open 2024.

“It’s going to be done when we get home from Paris. I’m not married yet, but if it’s not done yet, I will be getting divorced. So no pressure to the contractors,” Keys joked.

Evidently, Keys is thrilled with the idea of building her own house. While it’s something to be proud of, she will now have to direct her focus at the Madrid Open 2024 and the other clay court tournaments leading to the Roland Garros in the third week of May.

While Keys is in Europe for the entire month, if not longer, Frantegelo is given the task of ensuring that the construction of the house is a seamless process.

Madison Keys and Bjorn Frantegelo Began Dating in 2017

Madison Keys and Bjorn Frantegelo were born and brought up in Boca Raton, Florida. Training in the same tennis facility, the two were familiar with each other and were also part of the same friend circle. It wasn’t until 2017 that the power couple made their relationship public.

Four years into their relationship, the Keys-Frantegelo duo even teamed up and were mixed doubles partners at the US Open 2021. Even though the couple lost their opening-round contest against the Ellen Perez-Marcelo Demoliner pair, Keys had fun.

“I was always just saying I was going to be so nervous and I was going to have to try so hard, but he finally said, ‘We’ll just have some fun.’ I’m very happy that we did it,” Keys said.

On March 2, 2023, the couple got engaged. Recollecting the beautiful moment, the seven-time WTA title winner revealed:

“He actually did it at home. The day that I got back from Dubai, so I was not expecting it at all. I was sitting on the couch, and he was like, ‘Hey, I have your birthday present.’ He handed me something and then got down on one knee. Just sitting on the couch, so now we have to keep the couch forever.”

Even though Keys wasn’t serious about calling the marriage off, it’ll be an extremely cute gesture if Bjorn can get the house constructed and ready by the time the tennis star returns to America.