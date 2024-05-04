Following His Series Ending Game Winner Against the Lakers, Jamal Murray’s Injury Status Remains to Be Worrisome Ahead of Nuggets-Timberwolves

Apr 29, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) strips the ball away from Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) in the first quarter during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

As the playoffs enter the next round of action, the Western Conference brackets have spit out an interesting matchup. After decimating their first-round opponents with authority, the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves now face off for an epic contest that is set to tip off at Ball Arena on Saturday. The Timberwolves will look to exact revenge for last year’s early exit, while the Denver Nuggets will look to repeat their 2023 feat. But the Denver side might find it a lot more difficult to achieve a similar result this time as Game 1’s injury report presents a cause of concern for the Nuggets.

A big chunk of credit for Denver’s post-season success can be given to their guard, Jamal Murray. When healthy, Murray can be one of the most clutch players in basketball. But injuries have often thwarted the 27-year-old’s career, as the Denver guard once again appears on the pre-game injury report ahead of Game 1. Currently, Murray has been tagged as “questionable” for Game 1 due to his left calf strain.

On Friday, Nuggets coach Michael Malone provided the media with some crucial insights into Murray and his calf injury, telling reporters that the Denver guard has been “in and out of practice” all week. He also added that the team is “cautiously” monitoring his calf.

On the bright side, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who has been battling a minor injury himself, has been a full participant in practice this week. Caldwell-Pope’s return would provide a much-needed boost to the Nuggets’ backcourt, especially if Murray is sidelined, as the assignment of guarding Anthony Edwards will also most likely fall on the shoulders of the 31-year-old.

The Denver-Minnesota matchup could be the highlight of this year’s playoffs

Regardless of injuries, the Denver Nuggets have been the team to beat this season. Just look at Denver guard Jamal Murray, who, even after incurring a serious calf injury, dropped a 32-point performance in a must-win Game 5 against the Lakers. The veteran guard capped off his performance with a buzzer-beater that sent LeBron James and the Lakers straight to vacation.

While analyzing the upcoming matchup between the two Western Conference teams, guard play emerges as a pivotal factor. Edwards will be effective in running the point for Minnesota. Therefore, the Nuggets will need a guard like Murray to smoothly run the team’s floor general duties.