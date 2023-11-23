What Had Happened Between Novak Djokovic & Cameron Norrie?

Fresh off his 2023 ATP Finals victory, Novak Djokovic is already gearing up for his next assignment. He is part of the Serbian squad set to take on Great Britain in the Davis Cup Final 8 quarter-finals. The main event of the tie will likely be the singles face-off between Djokovic and Cameron Norrie, the highest-ranked Brit. While they do not exactly have a rivalry, they share a frosty relationship after trading shots following their previous match.

The pair last squared off at the ATP Rome Masters in the Round of 16. Djokovic won the match without much fuss, dispatching Norrie 6-3, 6-4. However, it took an ugly turn as the two slammed each other later. During the second set, the World No.18 smashed a ball into the Serb’s ankle even as the latter had given up on the point and was walking away with his back turned.

Djokovic took offence and criticized Norrie after the game. He also did not approve of the latter celebrating by yelling and of him taking a late medical time-out. The World No.1 said while these things are allowed and technically not banned, it is an unspoken rule amongst players that such behaviour is not ‘fair play’.

Norrie, however, did not understand why Djokovic kicked up a storm over the smash. He said he apologised immediately, and he did not see his opponent turn around as he focused on the ball. He said the timeout he took was within the rules, unlike Djokovic, who delayed the match. The Brit pointed out how the 24-time Majors winner reported over 10 minutes late to the fixture, which should have started at 11 a.m. Norrie said Djokovic never apologised for taking extra time with the physio and being late (via The Independent). The duo have not interacted since, but there may be more fireworks when they cross paths in the Davis Cup.

Novak Djokovic and Cameron Norrie will face off in the Davis Cup

Novak Djokovic will headline the full-strength Serbia team, who are the stronger side on paper. Laslo Djere (No.33), Dusan Lajovic (No.46), and Miomir Kecmanovic (No.55) are the other members of the squad. 20-year-old Hamad Medjedovic may be World No.111, but is a 2023 Next Gen ATP Finals participant.

Great Britain has been significantly weakened after Dan Evans and Andy Murray withdrew due to injury. Norrie may be their top-ranked player but has endured an underwhelming season. He also remained winless in the Davis Cup group phase. He will now be the primary singles player for the island nation, and a clash with Djokovic is on the cards. Jack Draper (No.60) and Liam Broady (No.103) will likely be no match for the World No.1. Doubles specialists Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski complete the British squad.

Serbia, however, will be mindful of getting overconfident. The Davis Cup 2023 Final 8 has already seen its first upset. Finland, the lowest-ranked team in the pool, beat defending champions Canada in the first quarter-final. The Slavic nation will be wary to not stumble against Britain. Either Italy or the Netherlands will await the winner of this clash in the semi-finals.