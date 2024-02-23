Thiago Seyboth Wild vs Cameron Norrie Prediction, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know About the Rio Open 2024 Quarter-Final

While the second 2024 Rio Open quarter-final between Thiago Monteiro and Sebastian Baez will start soon, Thiago Seyboth Wild vs Cameron Norrie takes the place of the third quarter-final in the tournament. Cameron Norrie from England is the defending champion and would like to defend his title at any cost.

Seyboth Wild, on the other hand, is coming off of some pretty comprehensive wins over Jaume Munar and wildcard entrant Gustavo Heidi. The SportsRush, however, predicts Cameron Norrie to win the match owing to better ranking and performances recently. Cameron Norrie is 20th in the ATP rankings, which is significantly better than that of Thiago Seyboth Wild’s 83rd ranking. So, the former should win this match.

The Seyboth Wild vs Norrie clash will take place on the outdoor clay courts of the Quadra Guga Kuerten Tennis Court in Rio. The match will start not before 4:30 pm ET on Friday. The weather in Rio is good with moderately high temperatures at 30 degrees Celsius, with a wind speed of 19 km/h and 77% humidity.

What is the Thiago Seyboth Wild vs Cameron Norrie head-to-head?

The Seyboth Wild vs Norrie head-to-head is 0-0. Both these players have never faced each other in any main draw before.

Where to watch Thiago Seyboth Wild vs Cameron Norrie live?

The match between Thiago Seyboth Wild and Cameron Norrie can be watched live on the Tennis Channel in the USA. For the UK viewers, they can catch it on Sky Sports.

Who is Thiago Seyboth Wild’s coach?

The coach of Thiago Seyboth Wild is Duda Matos.

How much have the Cameron Norrie earnings been so far?

Cameron Norrie’s earnings from tennis have been $10,546,014 so far in prize money. His net worth is somewhere around $6 million.