What is the Mary Joe Fernandez and Roger Federer Connection? ESPN Commentator Gets Mocked by Novak Djokovic Fans For 2009 Australian Open Comments

An old clip of player-turned-commentator Mary Joe Fernandez criticising Novak Djokovic has re-emerged online. She slammed the Serb for retiring midway through his 2009 Australian Open quarter-final and called him ‘soft’, angering many of his fans. Interestingly, she is the wife of Tony Godsick, Roger Federer’s long-time friend and agent.

Djokovic was on track to defend his Australian Open title in 2009. However, he abruptly pulled out midway through his quarter-final against Andy Roddick when trailing two sets to one. Federer also expressed his unhappiness with this perhaps unnecessarily, having claimed at the time that Djokovic gives up too easily. He claimed the defending champion should not have played if he wasn’t fully fit.

Later, during Federer’s quarter-final, Mary Joe Fernandez was asked for her thoughts about Djokovic’s withdrawal. She said Federer probably expected the latter to retire. She revealed after the duo played in the 2008 Monte Carlo Masters, the current World No.1 told the Swiss star he had a sore throat. Fernandez said Federer thought it was soft. She added it was something the 20-time Grand Slam winner or even Rafael Nadal would never do.

Djokovic fans on X were incensed after his video resurfaced. Her close connection to Federer fuelled their belief in the ATP’s ‘establishment’ bias against their favourite player.

Fans on X did not take kindly to this clip and slammed Fernandez. They also accused her of peddling the propaganda that Djokovic is the outsider against Federer and Nadal.

Fernandez was active from 1986-2000, reaching three Grand Slam finals. That remains her best singles Majors result as she peaked at World No.4.

Mary Joe Fernandez and husband Tony Godsick are very close with Roger Federer

Mary Joe Fernandez has been married to Tony Godsick since 2000. They began dating in 1996 after Monica Seles, then the American agent’s client, introduced them to each other. The former World No.1 was a bridesmaid at their wedding. It was Seles who recommended Roger Federer to join IMG in 2005, specifically naming Godsick. The Swiss legend joined the agency and the latter started looking after his affairs.

In 2013, the duo decided to split from IMG and begin their own agency and thus, Team8 was born. Godsick acts as the CEO of this organisation that counts Coco Gauff and Juan Martin del Potro amongst its clients. He was also crucial to the creation of the Laver Cup.

Federer and Godsick recently made headlines when they visited the Rafa Nadal academy in Mallorca, Spain. They posted a selfie with Nadal and his agent, Carlos Costa, which took the internet by storm.

On the personal front, Godsick has two children with Fernandez, including a budding tennis player. The couple currently reside in Miami, Florida.