“Roger Federer Wasn’t a Saint”: Fans Dig Up Scathing Comments Against Novak Djokovic From 2009 Australian Open’s After Serbian Denies Friendship

In the latest episode of 60 Minutes on the Tennis Channel, Novak Djokovic revealed he is not friends with Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal. Fans on social media reacted to this news in various manners, discussing why he is not close with his rivals. Federer’s brutal dig at the Serb over a decade ago resurfaced as a potential reason for their distance.

Over the years, Federer, Nadal and Djokovic have forged an epic rivalry. They have spent most of their careers around each other, chasing each other’s feats. Despite this, the latter admitted he did not develop a friendship with his Big 3 counterparts because they were professional opponents.

In a recent interview with Tennis Channel (via tennis.com), he talked about his relationship with the duo. He kept the door open for a friendlier relationship in the future.

While Djokovic maintained they had the maximum respect for each other, fans descended into arguing about why the three veterans were not better friends. One user dug up Federer’s harsh comments from the 2009 Australian Open. The Swiss icon had disapproved of Djokovic retiring midway through his quarter-final against Andy Murray.

The current World No.1 had an unenviable history of retiring mid-match back then. Federer claimed Djokovic gives up too often and said a player should not play if he’s not feeling fit. He also hailed Murray for pushing his opponent to the limit and making him retire (ESPN).

Along with this, a video of Federer telling Djokovic’s staff to shut up also resurfaced. Fans believed such stand-offs also played a part in the 24-time Grand Slam winner not being close with his biggest rivals.

As many fans said Federer and Nadal are good friends despite being rivals, others countered them saying the Fedal friendship is fake and ‘superficial’.

Despite their fans quarrelling constantly, the legendary trio have largely been sporting with each other. They may not be best buddies, but they have full respect and admiration for each other’s talents and achievements.

Novak Djokovic wishes to become friends with Federer and Nadal in near future

Speaking to the Tennis Channel, Novak Djokovic clarified while he is not friends with Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal, he has the utmost respect for them. He said he wishes to get closer to them, especially since they have not been amicable off the court.

“I would really like to [become friendlier]. Personally, I would like to. I mean, I know that obviously (laughs) we didn’t get along so well throughout our careers in, like, off court.”

Djokovic said they are not friends because their rivalry did not allow them to get close and share personal details. He said such information could end up being used against you even as friends.

“And we are not friends because, you know, we’re rivals and it’s difficult as competitors to be very close and kind of share and give insights to you know, to your life or to how you feel because, you know, it could be used against you. But we have shared the stage for so many years. And I think the greatest respect is always there, at least from my side, towards them.”

The Serb said he hoped to ‘sit down’ with Federer and Nadal in the future when there is less attention on them, presumably talking about retirement.

“So yeah, I hope that one day, when the curtains are slightly more closed, that we are, yeah, able to sit down and reflect. It would be, it would be amazing.”

Nadal’s 2024 comeback is widely believed to be his farewell season. Djokovic, even as he continues to dominate tennis, is 36. His dream to sit down and be friends with his great rivals could come true soon.