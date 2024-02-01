Which University Did Ben Shelton Go To & Is He Still in College?

Sep 8, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Ben Shelton of the United States reacts after winning a game against Novak Djokovic of Serbia (not pictured) in a men’s singles semifinal on day twelve of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Shelton took the US Open by storm in 2023 as he reached the semifinals and that was enough to make him a household name. However, the American was always regarded as one of the future stars of tennis since his junior days. Ben Shelton won multiple trophies in singles and doubles in the NCAA Championships. So many fans have the question – ‘Which university did Ben Shelton go to?’

Ben Shelton guided his USTA junior national team to a doubles championship in 2016. Later, the southpaw played college tennis for the Florida Gators, under the watchful eyes of his father. Ben Shelton’s father, Bryan Shelton was co-incidentally the coach of the Florida Gators team.

In 2021, Ben Shelton won the Gator’s first-ever NCAA title and followed it up with a NCAA Singles Championship title in 2022. The American young star was named the ITA National Player of the Year in 2022.

Bryan Shelton was a former pro himself. Since his retirement, he has turned to coaching and started with coaching the Georgia Tech University’s women’s tennis team. Later, he became the full-time coach of the Florida Gators. After Shelton’s meteoric rise, Bryan has left his post as the college coach and decided to train with Shelton full-time.

After Ben Shelton got a breakthrough win against Casper Ruud at the Cincinnati Masters in 2022, he decided to turn professional and chose to complete his degree online. This is interesting, as according to Ben Shelton himself in an interview, he never really liked tennis at the beginning, but during his college time in Florida, his interest peaked. That answers the query of whether he went to college or not and the decision of which university did Ben Shelton would go to, would be dependent on his tennis play.

Here are some Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) about Ben Shelton –

What is Ben Shelton’s degree?

Ben Shelton was at the University of Florida for his education, which also answers the ‘Which university did Ben Shelton go to?’ question. The American star was pursuing a degree as a finance major before turning into a full-time professional tennis player.

Where did Ben Shelton go to school?

Shelton went to the Buchholz High School in Gainsville, Florida.

What was Shelton’s highest rank in NCAA Tennis?

Shelton was ranked as the number 1 player in the NCAA rankings. The southpaw was the top ranked player in the country after his sophomore year.