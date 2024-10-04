Who is Dominic Thiem Dating? All About Retiring Austrian Star’s Love Story

Dominic Thiem may have dropped out of the top 100 rankings, but he is still garnering the limelight on and off the court. Later this month, the Austrian, who holds a Grand Slam title, plans to retire from tennis. As a result, tennis enthusiasts are keen to know more about his professional and personal life, including that of his popular girlfriend.

In 2021, Thiem took to his Instagram account and posted a picture with the famous Austrian dancer Lili Paul-Roncalli, indicating that they were dating. While it is unclear when their relationship began, Thiem made it public through the image he posted.

Before Lili, Thiem was also involved with French tennis player Kiki Mladenovic. His relationship with Mladenovic became public in 2017 when Thiem acknowledged it at the ATP Nitto Finals in London.

However, they parted ways in 2019 without disclosing the reason. Thiem addressed his breakup during a press conference in 2020 and said, “For now, I am not looking for a partner, even if I am not closing any doors. I am sure that in the future, you will see a girl in my box to cheer me up.”

A year later, that ‘girl’ turns out to be Lily. It’s been three years, and they’re going strong. Lily, a well-known German-born artist, won the dance reality show Let’s Dance in 2020. An expert in her field, Lily also has an active social media profile, where she shares regular updates about her life with her fans.

Dominic Thiem got a new girlfriend. Her name’s Lili-Paul Roncalli, she is an Austrian Circus Performer and dancer ‍❤️‍‍ ( @ThiemDomi) pic.twitter.com/0i5iINOxGk — We Are Tennis (@WeAreTennis) January 8, 2021

She is already a well-known public figure in her country, with around 150k followers on Instagram. Lili has also secured a few brand promotions, which she frequently shares on her social media platforms.

The couple has also been spotted in public a few times. In July 2021, they made their first public appearance together at the Austrian Formula 1 Grand Prix, where photographers snapped them having a good time. Notably, Lily accompanied Dominic during his final Austrian Open match this year.

Disclosing details about their relationship, the 2020 US Open champion had earlier said, “I’ll tell my fans that much: I first met Lili in Vienna. We get along well, we can laugh together and we enjoyed the few days together we have had so far.”

However, Thiem was not impressed with the way in which the public and media took his disclosure of the relationship. He felt there was an over-involvement of media, and they tried to dig deep into his personal life. He also disclosed that some media houses contacted him for interviews immediately after he shared the image, but he declined them.

On the tennis front, this season marks the end of Dominic’s professional career. He plans to retire following his participation in the Vienna Open, which starts on October 21.