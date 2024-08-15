US Open Lauded For Classy Gesture Involving Retiring Dominic Thiem

Image Credits: Dominic Thiem – Jan 15, 2024; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Dominic Thiem of Austria wins a point against Felix Auger Aliassime (not pictured) of Canada in Round 1 of the Men’s Singles on Day 2 of the Australian Open tennis at Rod Laver Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

Dominic Thiem, the 2020 US Open champion, is heading back to New York City for one last dance, after receiving a wildcard for this year’s tournament. The Austrian had announced earlier this year that the 2024 season will be his last on the ATP Tour. So a direct qualification for Thiem will be something exciting for fans to watch.

Interestingly, the US Open is the only Grand Slam to give Thiem a wildcard ever since he revealed his retirement plans. This made the tournament earn plenty of praise from fans for showing him the respect he deserves.

2020 champion Dominic Thiem receives a main draw wild card to play the last Grand Slam of his career at the #USOpen 2024. US Open is the only Slam to give him a wild card since he announced that he will retire in the end of the year. — José Morgado (@josemorgado) August 14, 2024

2024 is a year of farewells pic.twitter.com/QPtGVsKBlT — Tennis world (@claygrasshard) August 15, 2024



Given his injury struggles to regain top form over the last few years, the US Open 2024 could be a feel-good moment for a player who once challenged the very best in the game. Thiem could get a farewell he would remember the most months after being embarrassingly snubbed by the French Open.

Thiem’s French Open 2024 snub

The French Open denied Thiem a wildcard, despite his stellar record at Roland Garros. In Paris, he reached two finals and was one of the few players who could go toe-to-toe with Nadal on clay. Unfortunately, he failed to qualify for the main draw.

But Thiem, who is always the class act, took it all in a good way. He shrugged off the snub, saying he didn’t earn it and had plenty of time to climb the rankings but just couldn’t get it done. Still, for a guy with 10 main draw appearances at the French Open, it was a tough way to go out.

While Thiem’s best days are clearly behind him after a rough few years of injuries, his legacy is undeniable. And as he steps onto the courts in New York City for the final time, fans are just hoping to see a glimpse of that player who once took on the tennis world’s elite. It’s the end of an era for Thiem, but it’ll be an emotional ride at the US Open for sure.