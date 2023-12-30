Who Is Jenny Jay Spetalen, the Tennis Youngster Lewis Hamilton Relaxed With on a Yacht in Ibiza?

After his podium finish at the Silverstone Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton was spotted with tennis ace Jenny Stray Spetalen. The duo were seen enjoying the sun of a yacht. The F1 superstar flew to Ibiza and enjoyed his time off with Jenny Stray Spetalen and some other stars from film fraternity. As the pictures of the couple went viral, Jenny Stray Spetalen became the talk of the town.

Jenny Stray Spetalen is a 20 year-old Norwegian tennis player. What makes her stand out more than her entry into the sport is that she is one of the heirs of renowned investor from the country, Øystein Stray Spetalen’s. The investor from Norway is estimated to be worth 2.5 billion euros. The young Norwegian only played in three women’s singles tournaments between 2016 and 2019 and won only two matches.

Jenny Stray Spetalen is active on Instagram and has almost 66k followers. The young Norwegian often posts content on her social media account and interacts with her fans. Although her tennis career is yet to take off, Spetalen has been talked about because of her alleged relationship with Lewis Hamilton.

The duo enjoyed the sun together as the relaxed on a yacht in Ibiza. However, there is a age difference of 18 years between the duo. Hamilton is 38 years of age, while Spetalen in 20. Although none of them have confirmed their relationship, sports fans on social media have come up with their own theories.

Lewis Hamilton and his relationships

Lewis Hamilton has been in the limelight for better part of two decades. The British star has a number of famous personalities in his dating history. The 38-year-old is one of the most known sportspersons all over the world as he has reached the summit of Formula 1. Hamilton has 7 World Drivers’ Championship titles to his name, which is an all-time record he shares with Michael Schumacher). The Brit has the most number of Grand Prix race wins of all-time at 103 (and counting), most number of pole positions finishes which is also at 103 currently as well as the maximum number of podium finishes at 184 among others.

In the past, Lewis Hamilton has been allegedly seen with Hollywood fame Kendall Jenner and pop sensation Rihanna. The F1 superstar was spotted with Rihanna a few times before, but none of them confirmed their relationship. Hamilton was seen on holiday with the Jenner family in Monaco. Then, Jenner attended the Monaco Grand Prix to show her support to Hamilton.

Recently, Hamilton was spotted with Shakira at the Silverstone Grand Prix. The pop sensation flew to the UK just to watch Hamilton drive at the Grand Prix and the duo later went to a night club together. There were rumors about the duo dating but there was no confirmation. Now, Hamilton is being linked with Jenny Stray Spetalen after enjoying a supposed holiday with her on a yacht.