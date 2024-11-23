Who is Matteo Berrettini’s Girlfriend? Former Italian No.1 Dating Singer Ultimo’s Ex

Matteo Berrettini is carrying the Italian flag high in the sport as he aims to come back strongly from injuries. Berrettini is popular in his country for not just his professional exploits, but also his colorful personal life. He is apparently in a relationship again after breaking up with Melissa Satta, a TV presenter and model.

The 28-year-old Berrettini is currently dating Federica Lelli, who is 2 years younger than him, as per a Il Messagero report. Lelli is more famously known in Italy to be the ex-girlfriend of singer Ultimo. However, she has a strong identity of her own with 156,000 followers on Instagram alone.

Lelli is an influencer and model who resides in Rome. It is believed that she first met Berrettini at a social event in France where she studied political science and international relations in a reputed university. Berrettini resides and trains in Monte Carlo but is shuttling between the French city and Rome, since he is allegedly in a live-in relationship with Lelli.

The Italian paparazzi snapped Berrettini and Lelli walking on the streets of Rome hand in hand, looking extremely happy with each other. While the couple hasn’t put up any pictures and videos together on social media, their privacy can be understood.

Berrettini has had a difficult last 3 years in his personal and professional lives both, more so after making the finals of the Wimbledon 2021 competition.

Berrettini’s last two relationships before Lelli

Before Lelli, Berrettini seemed to be going strong with Satta. In an interview with The Sun, he called the relationship an ‘intense one’ while explaining why he broke up with her in February 2024. It seems that Berrettini is prioritizing his tennis career more and Satta was a distraction for him, despite the fact that she showed her support by turning up for some of his matches.

On the other hand, Satta has quite a history with dating other sportspersons. Infamously, she was said to be responsible for the late Kobe Bryant cheating on his wife Vanessa, which nearly made her file for divorce. So lack of trust in the relationship could have made Berrettini break up with her.

Before Satta, Berrettini was in another highly-publicised relationship with a WTA player from Australia, Ajla Tomljanovic. They were together for 3 years and shot together for the Netflix docuseries, Break Point. But Berrettini was unhappy with the way their relationship was portrayed as he was accused of throwing out Ajla from his room once as well.

Eventually, both the players were dissatisfied with each other because of having separate lives and finding it difficult to spend time with each other. While Berrettini has had it difficult in love matters, he and his fans too would hope that Lelli is the right match for him.