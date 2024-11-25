“The Way He Manages Everything Off-Court…”: Matteo Berrettini Praises Jannik Sinner’s Mentality After Davis Cup 2024 Win

Matteo Berrettini and Jannik Sinner led Italy to their second Davis Cup win in consecutive years. From what their on-court celebrations suggested, the two players displayed incredible chemistry throughout the tournament. But a Berrettini quote during the press conference highlighted their special off-court bond.

Berrettini was understandably praising his compatriot for a terrific Davis Cup campaign (undefeated in the four matches he played). Sinner also received lofty compliments for a memorable 2024 season.

“I think he just proved that he’s the best in the world and as you can see he’s the most humble guy on the planet… He came here like he didn’t win the ATP Finals and he didn’t win everything that he won,” Matteo Berrettini told reporters.

These comments alone are enough to convince one that the players share a wholesome relationship. However, Berrettini proceeded to speak about the World No.1’s mentality and how he has been constantly winning tournaments despite all the chatter surrounding him.

“I think the way he manages everything off court and the relationship between people is what makes him special,” Berrettini said.

The 28-year-old is speaking about the doping incident that Sinner has been associated with for the past three months. Supporting Sinner during this difficult phase could also be Berrettini’s PR-savvy way to justify his decision to hire the controversial fitness trainer Umberto Ferrera.

Berrettini hired the fitness trainer who Sinner fired

Jannik Sinner fired two members – fitness trainer Umberto Ferrera and physiotherapist Giacomo Naldi – of his coaching team after traces of clostebol were found in his body.

Much to everyone’s surprise, Ferrera wasn’t in the job hunt for a long time. Merely a few months after being let go by Sinner, Matteo Berrettini hired Ferrera with hopes of regaining his pre-injury form.

The speculation surrounding Sinner’s possible involvement in the doping case is still not dead. In such a scenario, having two Italian players – Sinner and Berrettini – being associated with Ferrera has not gone well with some in the tennis community.

Adding to the controversy, having an Italian ATP president has also raised eyebrows, particularly given the ongoing scrutiny of the World No. 1. The recent announcement extending the partnership between the ATP Finals and Italy through 2030 has also left a majority of fans in unrest.