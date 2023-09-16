With $12 Million Earnings in 2023 Already, Will Coco Gauff Buy a Bugatti and Fulfill Brother’s Wish?

Aug 6, 2023; Washington, D.C., USA; Coco Gauff (USA) celebrates with the Donald Dell championship trophy after her match against Maria Sakkari (GRE) (not pictured) in the women’s singles final on day nine of the Mubadala Citi DC Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Coco Gauff has had a meteoric rise in the world of tennis. At just 19, she recently clinched the US Open title, bagging a staggering $3 million in prize money. Her on-court earnings for the year have already been substantial, and with upcoming tournaments, the year-end figure could be even more impressive. All her hard-earned money has made her brother demand one of the most expensive cars in the world as a gift.

Coco Gauff talks about her frugality

Despite endorsing luxury brands like Rolex, Coco Gauff’s simplicity off the court is a testament to her upbringing and values. Her net worth and career earnings are substantial, but she chooses to remain rooted, continuing to live with her parents. The American has a net worth of $10 million at the age of 19. Even after so much success, Gauff believes in saving a lot of money.

Gauff is very close to her brother and he has been demanding a Bugatti as a present from his sister. Gauff has told her brother that he better make it big in his life if he wants a Bugatti. While a Bugatti might not be on the cards just yet, it’s clear that the Gauff family shares a unique and endearing bond.

When it comes to spending, Coco Gauff has a few interests outside of tennis. From supporting charitable causes to investing in her personal development, Gauff’s approach to money reflects her maturity and thoughtfulness beyond her years.

Coco Gauff’s 2023 earnings

According to Forbes, Coco Gauff will make more than $12 million by 2023. This includes $3 million for her US Open victory and endorsements. Italian pasta company Barilla and Swiss luxury watch brand Rolex are two of the sponsors.

Gauff’s maiden Grand Slam championship earned her a $3 million winner’s check, raising her total earnings this year to $5.6 million and $11.1 million during the last five years of her professional career. According to Forbes, the media darling earned an estimated $12 million from endorsements, appearance fees, and other commercial ventures.

In the realm of endorsements, Gauff’s marketability is on the rise, aligning her with brands that recognize her star potential. Not to mention, the American is managed by Roger Federer’s company, making her their biggest client right now.