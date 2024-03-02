Emma Navarro vs Katie Boulter Prediction, Preview and Live Streaming Details of the San Diego Open 2024 Semi-Final Clash

The semi-final line-ups of the San Diego Open 2024 are set with the headline clash being Emma Navarro vs Katie Boulter. Both the championship hopefuls will collide for the first time in their careers. With a loud American crowd behind her, Emma Navarro will hope to convert her great tournament start into a title win.

Emma Navarro is the latest American WTA star. The 22-year-old has taken the American tennis by storm and has joined the likes of Coco Gauff as the future of American tennis. At the San Diego Open 2024, Navarro defeated Katerina Siniakova in the second round after getting a bye in the first.

The 22-year-old needed three sets to get past the Chilean. In the quarterfinals, Navarro defeated Daria Saville in straight sets to set up the Emma Navarro vs Katie Boulter clash.

On the other hand, her opponent, Katie Boulter has been a surprise package. The young Brit has produced a couple of upsets to make her way into the final. Boulter knocked out No.2 seed Haddad Maia in the second round by beating her in three sets. Then, the Brit star defeated Donna Vekic in the quarterfinals to set up a big semi-final clash.

Out of the two players, Katie Boulter is the woman in form. The British star has got some headlines results so far this tournament on her way to the final four. However, a win against Navarro might be a step too far. The SportsRush predicts Emma Navarro to win the match.

The match will be played at the Barnes Tennis Center on Saturday, March 2, 6.00 pm ET. The match will be telecasted live on Tennis Channel across the United States as well as on Challenger TV. Also, the weather is expected to be around 23 Degree Celsius.

Emma Navarro vs Katie Boulter: Navarro enjoys best start to the season

Emma Navarro is the name on everyone’s lips at the San Diego Open 2024. The American young star has not only dominated on court but impressed fans with her fighting attitude. The 22-year-old is enjoying her best start to the season in her career, and will look to add another trophy to her name.

Navarro started off her 2024 season with her first-ever title win at Hobart. The American impressed throughout the tournament and defeated the top seed Elise Mertens in the final. Before that, Navarro even reached the semi-final in Auckland, where she was defeated by the eventual champion Coco Gauff. However, Emma Navarro could not continue her great form at the Australian Open as she was knocked out in the third round.

Now, with a potential final with Jessica Pegula on line in San Diego, Navarro will be full on confidence going into the semi-final clash. The American will hope to treat her home crowd with some great tennis and secure a place in the San Diego Open 2024 final.