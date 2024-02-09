How Many Times Has Novak Djokovic Won Indian Wells? World No.1 Confirmed To Play For First Time in 5 Years

Mar 20, 2016; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Novak Djokovic (SRB) holds his trophy after defeating Milos Raonic (not pictured) in the men’s final match in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Djokovic won 6-2, 6-0. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

How many times has Novak Djokovic won the Indian Wells? The short and accurate answer to that question is ‘Five’. The Serbian GOAT has won the BNP Paribas Open the most number of times i.e. 5 jointly with Roger Federer. Both legends of tennis are rightly at the top of the list of wins. Djokovic even defeated Federer twice in the finals. The 36-year-old Serbian is back after 5 years to play the BNP Paribas Open this year from March 6-17.

But how Novak Djokovic won them and what were his opponents like is also a story in itself. And his run started in 2008.

2008 – Djokovic beat Nadal in the semifinals and Fish in the final

The year was 2008 and Novak Djokovic had already tasted his first Grand Slam victory at the Australian Open. He was coming to Indian Wells on the back of his win against the then-world no. 1 Roger Federer at the AO finals. This started a long and enduring rivalry.

Novak Djokovic beat Rafael Nadal in the semifinals and then American player Mardy Fish 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 in the finals to win his maiden title in California.

2011 – Djokovic beat Federer and Nadal on his way to the title

Rafael Nadal, Juan Martin Del Potro, Novak Djokovic, and Roger Federer were the semi-finalists in the 2011 edition. Djokovic defeated his rival Federer in the semi-final by 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 and advanced into the finals. On the other side, Nadal beat del Potro 6-4, 6-4 and entered the finals. The final was a terrific contest, where Nadal won the first set by 6-4. Djokovic roared back in the next two sets with 6-3, 6-2 to win the trophy.

2014 – The first of 3 consecutive Indian Wells titles for Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic’s third BNP Paribas Open came a few years later in 2014. After beating American hopeful John Isner in the semifinals, he faced his old foe Roger Federer in the finals. Once again, Djokovic conceded his first set, losing it to Federer by 3-6. And once again, he won the next two sets to win the cup. He won by 6-3, 7-6 (7-3). The final set tie-breaker was a nail-biting contest.

2015 – Djokovic beats Federer in 2014 rematch for 4th title

It was the same two finalists who met again in 2015, and once again it was a riveting contest. The game was a see-saw contest with Djokovic winning the first set 6-3. The next set was a tie, and just as it felt like the Serbian was going to walk away in two sets, Federer won it by 7-6 (7-5). But no harm was done to Djokovic as he won the final set 6-2 and won the trophy for the fourth time.

2016 – Djokovic extends dominance after another win over Nadal

The 2016 edition had Roger Federer missing from it. Novak Djokovic was charging through the tournament, defeating almost every opposition in straight sets. He beat Nadal 7-6 (7-5), 6-2 in the semi-finals. After that Djokovic took on another form altogether. He blew his opponent Milos Raonic away in the final with a 6-2, 6-0 win.

This was the most dominating win by Djokovic that saw him win the Indian Wells most number of times. But Federer equalized him the following year in 2017. Djokovic and Federer also hold the record for the most number of Indian Wells titles won consecutively i.e. three times.

But after 2016, the answer to the ‘How many times has Novak Djokovic won the Indian Wells?’ is none. Novak Djokovic is returning to play in Indian Wells for the first time in 5 years, having missed out in 2021, 2022 and 2023 for not being allowed into American soil due to his vaccination status.