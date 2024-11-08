Yannick Noah Takes Credit For Inventing Pete Sampras’ Iconic ‘Jump Smash’ Shot

There is no better feeling for spectators than seeing their favorite player finish a rally with a smash. With the ball looming in the air and the crowd gasping its breath, a player patiently waits for the ball to drop down so they can hit it the first time or after a bounce. Instead of waiting for the ball to fully fall, imagine jumping so high off the ground and hitting it in midair – that’s Pete Sampras’ famous “Jump Smash”.

When Sampras was playing, almost every stadium in the 1990s and early 2000s knew what would happen if his opponent lobbed a ball into the air. Though the shot became famous because of the American star, legendary French player Yannick Noah has claimed that he invented it first.

Throughout a 14-year career, Sampras entertained the supporters in many different ways. From his excellent forehand and backhand winners to his powerful serve, which earned him the nickname “Pistol Pete,” the American was praised for his aggressive style of tennis. His serve and volley, however, was the one that stood out.

What made the move effective was the manner in which he would carry it out. Sampras frequently rushes to the net after serving. With his opponents pinned back to the baseline, they desperately lob one to keep the point alive. That’s when the 14-time Grand Slam champion makes a giant leap from the ground to execute a first-time winner, which became famously known as the “Jump Smash” or “Slam Dunk”.

While most fans associate that shot with Sampras, Noah has also thrown his name into the hat. The 64-year-old reportedly hit the shot for the first time in 1983. Christophe Roger-Vasselin was the unfortunate recipient of the shot in the French Open semi-finals.

Noah denies inventing “Tweener” but takes credit for “Jump Smash”

Noah, who went on to win Roland Garros that year, was also mistakenly credited by some with inventing the “Tweener,” also known as “Gran Willy.” It involves a player hitting the ball between his legs while running back to keep a lob shot alive.

However, the Frenchman corrected this theory and credited the shot to four-time Grand Slam champion Guillermo Vilas. In a reel released by Moselle Open on Instagram, Noah said –

“I didn’t invent the Tweener. The first player to invent it was Guillermo Vilas. But he did it on Court No.2 and I did it on Center Court. But I didn’t invent this shot. “However, I invented the Jump Smash like Sampras did. People said, ‘It’s the Sampras shot,’ but it’s mine! So you can tell to everybody: This is my shot! Alright?”

It’s no surprise that Yannick Noah had to emphasize the shot’s patent rights. For more than a decade, fans and media outlets labeled it “Sampras’ Jump Smash”. But not many knew the shot’s origin. Even though Noah claims to have done it first, some fans may still need convincing.

Regardless of the shot’s origin, the crowd at the Roland Garros in 1983 loved it just as much as fans at other stadiums did every time Sampras hit it. The “Jump Smash” will always be regarded as one of tennis’ greatest shots. Nobody can deny that!