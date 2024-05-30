Yannick Noah’s Funny, Old Video Goes Viral After Being Announced as Team Europe’s Laver Cup 2024 Captain: WATCH

In a recent update, former French tennis player Yannick Noah was named as the captain of Team Europe for this year’s Laver Cup. Ever since the announcement, many tennis fans have shared old videos of Noah online, often showing him having fun from his playing days.

In one such video from 1991, Yannick Noah hilariously entertained the crowd with his silly, goofy antics while playing. Fans are excited to expect more of that, now that he will be back on the court.

Yannick Noah will succeed Sweden’s greatest player Bjorn Borg for the post of Team Europe captain this year. He will face off against Team World captain Andre Agassi, who succeeded John McEnroe. As soon as this news broke out, the 1991 video went viral, which was from an exhibition match in Hamburg.

Tennis TV shared on X, “New @LaverCup captain Yannick Noah certainly knows how to have fun on a tennis court…”

New @LaverCup captain Yannick Noah certainly knows how to have fun on a tennis court… pic.twitter.com/NM9lREYvTx — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) May 29, 2024

They, very appropriately, shared a mocking emoji alongside it. Tennis TV also shared a video alongside Noah’s exhibition match against Swedish player Magnus Larrson. In it, Noah was dancing, making hand movements, taking the chair umpire’s seat, and doing all kinds of funny gestures just to entertain and enthrall the crowd.

He was known for these kinds of funny antics on the court, even during important matches. Despite having had such a seemingly lackadaisical style of playing, Yannick Noah won 23 ATP titles in his career. That includes the 1983 French Open – his biggest win, the 1983 Hamburg Open and the 1985 Italian Open among others.

Yannick Noah vs Andre Agassi – a Thrilling Contest on Its Way

The Yannick Noah-led Team Europe will have players like Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, and Alexander Zverev, all of whom have confirmed their participation. Whereas Andre Agassi’s Team World has players like Alex de Minaur, Taylor Fritz, and Tommy Paul so far.

The tournament will take place from 20-22 September 2024 in the Uber Arena, Berlin. It is bound to be a gobsmacking contest, with lots of entertaining stuff for fans.

As for the rivalry between Andre Agassi and Yannick Noah, they faced each other in the 1989 Davis Cup quarterfinals. Agassi won that match 6-3, 7-6 (9-7) and Team USA managed to beat Team France. The next time they met was at the 1989 Indian Wells quarterfinals when Yannick Noah beat Agassi 7-5, 6-4. He lost in the finals to Miloslav Mecir.

These were the only two times they faced each other, and they would soon face each other again after many years.