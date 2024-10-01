“You Can’t Make Up for Bad Choices”: Andre Agassi Makes Candid Confession While Revealing Secret to Looking Young

Andre Agassi’s playing days are long over, but the American star continues to maintain his fitness in the best possible way. With the 54-year-old aging like fine wine, Agassi spoke about the secret to his youthful look during the Laver Cup opening night.

Agassi was in Berlin, Germany, last month to participate in the Roger Federer-founded Laver Cup. He was the vice-captain of Team World, with his fellow American John McEnroe being the captain of the side.

During the opening night of the tournament, an interviewer asked Agassi about the reason behind him looking young. Answering the question, the eight-time Grand Slam champion revealed that he tries to stay fit by doing exercises. However, he also added that it is not easy to make up for the bad choices, and hence, one needs to be responsible in the way they lead their life.

“Not easy but you know you can’t make up for bad choices so you have to live a little more responsible and take care of your health and exercise and stuff, but we try,” said Agassi.

Agassi used the term ‘bad choices’ to acknowledge his past mistakes. It reportedly involved him taking the banned drug Crystal Meth, which made him fail a drug test in 1997. However, his letter to the ATP ‘filled with lies’ helped him escape the ban and save his career. Agassi himself revealed the truth in his autobiography ‘Open’.

Agassi has German connections through his wife and legendary women’s tennis player Steffi Graf, who hails from that country.

The American revealed that he had been to Berlin a couple of times earlier, but it was always for a day or two. As a result, being a part of the Laver Cup allowed him to spend more time in the capital city.

Shifting the attention back to his private life, Agassi discussed the feeling of being a member of Graf’s family.

“I am very blessed to know her, to share our lives together. We have a beautiful life. Living grateful is a good thing and we do that daily.”

After getting separated from Brooke Shields, whom he was married to for two years, Agassi dated Graf. The couple tied the knot in 2001 and share a son and daughter. All of them, along with Steffi’s family, live in their Las Vegas home.