Frances Tiafoe Accused of Disrespectful Act Again During Bjorn Borg’s Laver Cup Speech

Nandini Rikhee
Published

Frances Tiafoe, Credit: © Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Frances Tiafoe recently came under intense scrutiny after being accused of disrespecting former Swedish star Bjorn Borg at the recently-concluded Laver Cup.

During the closing ceremony of the event in Berlin, Borg was invited to the podium to say a few words. In the middle of Borg’s speech, Tiafoe was seen whispering something to his teammate and fellow American Ben Shelton. While speaking with Shelton, Tiafoe was caught laughing and making his friend laugh as well.

Fans did not find this behavior funny and felt that it was a disrespectful gesture towards Team Europe’s captain. As a senior player in his team, social media users expected better from him.

This is not the first time that Tiafoe has found himself in trouble. He has been slammed for his carefree attitude in the past, mostly recently for his “clowns” remark at this year’s Wimbledon.

Tiafoe Called His Opponents ‘Clowns’

Following his win over Matteo Arnaldi at Wimbledon, he labeled his opponents as ‘clowns’, while adding that he was simply being ‘honest’.

“Literally this week last year I was 10 in the world and now I’m barely seeded here (at Wimbledon). Losing to clowns, I hate to say it but I’m just gonna be honest,” said Tiafoe after his first game of 2024 Wimbledon.

While Tiafoe believes he’s simply speaking his heart out with those statements, fans do not take them in the same light. It has only attracted more criticism for the American and damaged his reputation. Supporters prefer to see humble behavior in their idols, which Tiafoe must improve in order to gain unconditional love from all corners.

Nandini Rikhee

Nandini Rikhee is a Tennis writer for The SportsRush.

