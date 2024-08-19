“You’re a Hater”: What Led to Serena Williams’ Disgraceful US Open Final Outburst in 2011?

Serena Williams has had one of the most decorated careers in tennis history. But despite the 39 Grand Slam titles she boasts, Williams has had her fair share of controversies. One such on-court outburst occurred in the finals of the US Open 2011, resulting in the hometown hero being slapped with a $2,000 fine.

Williams was having a dream run during the US Open in 2011. Having dropped 0 sets till the finals, there were no doubts that she was the favorite expected to win the trophy. Hence it was understandable why she seemed disappointed after Samantha Stosur won the first set of the encounter.

After losing 12 points in a row to close the first set, the American hit a great forehand winner to begin the second set… or at least she thought it was a winner. Facing a breakpoint on 30-40, she hit a forehand shot and screamed “Come on” even before Stosur got a chance to return the ball.

Chair umpire Eva Asderaski would soon steal the thunder in the Arthur Ashe Stadium by docking Williams of the point. As a result, the Aussie was awarded the point and she got an early break in the second set.

Immediately after losing the game, Meka would give Asderaki a piece of her mind.

Williams asked, “Are you the one who screwed me over the last time?”

After receiving a code violation for her comments, Serena doubled down and went on a barrage.

“If you ever see me walking down the hall, look the other way. You’re out of control. You’re a hater and you’re unattractive inside.

Code violation for this? I expressed who I am. We’re in America last time I checked,” Williams continued.

“US Open tournament referee Brian Earley has fined Serena Williams $2,000 following the code violation issued for verbal abuse during the women’s singles final. This fine is consistent with similar offenses at grand slam events.”

“After independently reviewing the incident which served as the basis for the code violation, and taking into account the level of fine imposed by the US Open referee, the grand slam committee director has determined that Williams’s conduct, while verbally abusive, does not rise to the level of a major offense under the grand slam code of conduct,” USTA’s statement read, per The Guardian.

Her antics on 11th September 2011 will continue to haunt her as fans often bring this incident back up before/during the US Open.