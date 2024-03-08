Andrey Rublev vs Andy Murray Prediction, Weather and Live Streaming of Indian Wells 2024 Round of 64 Match: Can Murray ‘Upset’ Rublev?

After defaulting in the semi-final match against Alexander Bublik at the Dubai Tennis Championships 2024, Andrey Rublev is back in Indian Wells to prove his mettle once again. He had lost his points and prize money from the Dubai Open, which he later won back after a successful appeal. Now he faces an all-time great opponent Andy Murray in the Round of 64 match of the BNP Paribas Open. The SportsRush’s Andrey Rublev vs Andy Murray prediction is for Rublev to win based on recent form, ranking, and overall performances.

Although there has been some talk regarding Murray’s form of late, this match promises to be a spectacular one. Murray defeated David Goffin 6-3, 6-2 in the round of 128 to face Rublev. The match will start not before 3.15 PM ET at Indian Wells on Friday afternoon, and the temperature there is 19 degrees Celsius. The wind speed is 13 km/h and the humidity is 66% with zero precipitation.

What is the Andrey Rublev vs Andy Murray head-to-head?

The Andrey Rublev vs Andy Murray head-to-head stands at 1-1. Murray won the first encounter between them in 2017, during the Australian Open Round of 64 match. The score was 6-3, 6-0, 6-2. Four years later, when they met again at the Rotterdam Open, Rublev beat Murray 7-5, 6-2, to level things between them.

Where to watch Andrey Rublev vs Andy Murray live?

The match between Andrey Rublev and Andy Murray will be streaming live on the Tennis Channel in the US. In the UK, the match will be live on Sky Sports at around 9:30 pm GMT.

How many ATP titles has Andrey Rublev won?

Andrey Rublev has won 15 ATP titles so far in his career. They include 1 at the 2017 Umag Open, 1 at the 2019 Kremlin Open, 1 each in Doha, Adelaide, Hamburg, St. Petersburg, and Vienna in 2020, and 1 at Rotterdam in 2021. In 2022, he won an ATP title each at Marseille, Dubai, Belgrade, and Gijon. In 2023, he won the ATP Masters 1000 in Monte Carlo and another in Bastad. His most recent title win came at the Hong Kong Open 2024.

What is Andy Murray’s ranking?

Andy Murray is ranked 61st in the ATP world rankings. Compared to that, Andrey Rublev is ranked 5th in the world.

How much prize money has Andy Murray won?

Andy Murray has won $64,416,100 in total prize money, combining both his singles and doubles achievements in tennis.

Has Andy Murray won Indian Wells?

Andy Murray has never won the Indian Wells title so far in his career. He came extremely close in 2009 when he lost 1-6, 2-6 to Rafael Nadal in the final.

How much prize money has Andrey Rublev won?

Andrey Rublev has won $22,329,631 USD in total prize money, combining his singles and doubles career in tennis.