“The Celtics are the best team in the league” Twitter is set ablaze by the Boston Celtics red hot form

The Boston Celtics are on a five-game winning streak. They look unstoppable at the moment. The fans are jubilant and we are too.

Is there any way to stop the Celtics and their superstars at the moment? We don’t think that’s happening anytime soon.

Today they beat the Utah Jazz by a 28-point margin. They are now 46-28 for the season. They are currently tied for second with the Bucks and Sixers.

As they sit just 1.5 games behind the number one seed, the Miami Heat, they might just snatch it.

An unbelievable turnaround in 2022 for the Boston Celtics

The remarkable uptick in form for the Celtics cannot be talked about enough. They started the year 23-24 and have since gone 23-4.

Ladies and Gentlemen, the 2021-22 Boston Celtics… pic.twitter.com/kqqrAE7Zbh — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) March 24, 2022

During this run, they have beaten every top team. The Jazz just happens to be the latest victim. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown both scored 26 points.

The duo has led the way and the rest of the team has followed suit. Marcus Smart recorded a career-high 13 assists. The dismantling of a team like the Utah Jazz could not have come at a better time.

They now look down a schedule where they face the Bulls, Bucks, Raptors, and the Heat. The test will be stern and this will determine if they are legitimate or not.

They have walloped teams like the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets recently. Will the Cs come out of the east? Will they continue their five-game winning streak? These are questions that Tatum and co. will be answering very soon.