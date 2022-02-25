“Boston Celtics are incredible when they play away from home!”: The C’s have beaten their opponents by an average of 29.6 points in the last 5 games away from the TD garden

The Boston Celtics are the most in-form team in the league – tied with the Phoenix Suns.

The Celtics are currently on a 9-1 streak in the league, tied with Phoenix Suns in the top spot. While the Suns have won 8 straight, The C’s lost their game against the Detroit Pistons just before the All-Star Break. That did not stop them from hitting their stride again against the Brooklyn Nets, as they blew them out of the water.

Winning their game 126-109 in the Barclays Center, The Celtics have created history. In their last 5 games on the road, Boston outscored their opponents by an eye-watering 29.6 points a game. That translates to almost a full quarter’s worth of points. That is an incredible feat, one that requires complete cohesion between the offense and defense.

There have been many teams that have been amazing while on the attack but have a defense like a leaky cauldron. That is no good when it comes down to the final stretch. The offense may win you games, but defense wins you titles. Jayson Tatum and Co have been solid on both ends of the floor, and it shows. In the five-game stretch, they’ve convincingly beaten two of the best teams in the league – Brooklyn and the 76ers.

Also Read: “Jayson Tatum takes a leaf out of Kobe Bryant’s book”: The Celtics All-Star puts Andre Drummond and Kessler Edwards on a poster

Another road game, another dominant @celtics win. They’ve now won 5 straight road games in wire-to-wire fashion, outscoring teams by 148 points during the streak (29.6 PPG). That’s the best point differential in a 5-game span on the road in NBA history (h/t @EliasSports). pic.twitter.com/BWiGBkpMk3 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 25, 2022

Boston Celtics have an amazing chance of finishing the top half for playoff seeding – if their form continues

Ime Udoka has drilled the roster assembled into a well-organized outfit. They may be young, but they are hungry. Having tasted playoff success for a while now, the roster seems to be ready to take the next step in their quest for success – a championship. Jaylen Brown famously said that he would like to win multiple rings, and this may be the year he gets closer to that come June.

The east is still very competitive – The Bulls sit pretty at the top spot for now. But with the Nets slipping down fast, and the Cavaliers catching the wind in their sails, the race for the conference finals is wide open. Even the Celtics had a reality check when they played against the struggling Pistons. Nothing is guaranteed in this league, and in a 7 game series, it is anybody’s guess.

For years the east was dominated by the team that had LeBron James in it. Not anymore. The competition is healthy again, and it’s coming down to the wire. One thing is for sure though, The Magic and the Pistons will not be making it to the Playoffs this year. Maybe the Knicks too, given how shaky they have been the whole season.

Also Read: “The backboard that Michael Jordan shattered in an exhibition game gave the sneaker world an incredible story to tell” – Throwback to the time when His Airness decided to throw down in Italy