The Game Awards 2022: Lugwig, QT, Karl Jacobs and others nominated for Content Creator of the Year Award

The Game Awards 2022 nominees were recently announced and Lugwig, QTCinderella, and Karl Jacobs were among the few nominated for the Content Creator of the Year Award. While the award is usually given to gamers, this year’s nominees also feature people who have been backing the industry with leaks, information, and athleticism.

Here is a list of all the creators nominated for the award.

Who all are nominated for the Content Creator of the Year Award?

These five are up for Content Creator of the Year @ #TheGameAwards: 🔸 Karl Jacobs

🔸 Ludwig

🔸 Nibellion⁰

🔸 Nobru

🔸 QTCinderella 🗳️ Vote Now: https://t.co/ExP93qRFYi 👀 Winners revealed live, Thursday, December 8 pic.twitter.com/DzgmmaUfIy — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 14, 2022

Many video game enthusiasts look forward to their favorite creator getting nominated for the award, and this year is no different. While the list is a bit different than the norm, it is inclusive, nonetheless. Aside from content creators, these awards also recognize games and live performances of the year.

The whole list consists of the following creators:

The category was started in 2018, and popular Fortnite player Ninja took the title in the inaugural run. After him, many popular creators have won the award including Shroud, Valkyrae, and Dream.

How to vote in The Game Awards 2022?

For the people who want to support their favorite content creator, there is a defined voting process:

Visit The Game Awards 2022 website.

Click on the Vote Now option.

option. From there either view all the nominees or start voting right away.

The results of The Game Awards 2022 will be announced at a ceremony that will take place on December 8, 2022. Viewers only have a few days before voting lines close.

