How to Repair a Bow in Minecraft: Is it better to make a new one?

How to Repair a Bow in Minecraft? You will need two broken bows and a crafting table to do it. Instructions below.

To repair a bow, you need to go to your crafting table, place both bows on the left and right grid of the centre row and craft. This will combine both bows and create a new one. However, you will require two broken bows for that.

You should not make a new one. However, we advise you to make at least three or four bows immediately so that when they need repairs, you can combine them to make new ones.

Alternatively, you can use an Anvil to make a stronger bow by putting an enchantment into it while repairing. You will need to build one first. Minecraft bows need repairs over time, as they get damaged every time you use them. Let us look at how you can fix bows using the crafting table and Anvil method.

How to Repair a Bow in Minecraft

Crafting Table Method

The crafting table method will not give enchantments to your bow, but it will fix it nonetheless. However, if you do not have a crafting table, you can also use the crafting GUI in your inventory to repair it. Take the two broken bows and place them next to each other on the crafting GUI and craft. This will repair the bows.

Caution: Do not put enchanted bows for repair using the crafting table or the GUI, as it will remove the enchantments.

Also Read: How to Make a Crafting Table in Minecraft

Anvil Method

The Anvil method is the better alternative since it will enchant your bows. Plus, if you are repairing bows that already have an enchantment on them, they won’t lose it. Open the Anvil and place both bows in it, and repair it. This will keep your enchantment and give you a new and improved bow.

Enchantments will give you that extra boost in combat, which will help you extensively during combat. Hence, our recommendation is to always repair weapons using the Anvil unless you’re in a pinch.

Also Read: How to Make an Anvil in Minecraft