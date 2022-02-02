UFC

“This is classic Zuffa and Dana White. They don’t want Francis Ngannou to have that power.” – Randy Couture

"This is classic Zuffa and Dana White. They don't want Francis Ngannou to have that power." - Randy Couture
Zohan Mistry

Previous Article
"I hate that you can't touch nobody when you're defending, anymore!": James Harden causes NBA fans' jaws to collectively drop with his complaints after Nets vs Suns
Next Article
T1 VALORANT suspends head coach for this weekend’s open qualifier