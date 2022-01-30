UFC

“Dan White just pimps us out and takes most of the money”- Gray Maynard spits some truth on UFC president

“He just pimps us out and takes most of the money”- Gray Maynard spits some truth on UFC president Dana White
Zohan Mistry

Previous Article
"I was actually struggling"– Yuki Tsunoda was 20% surprised when he got to know he would be continuing in F1 in 2022
Next Article
How to play Neon in VALORANT: Abilities, tips and tricks