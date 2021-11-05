UFC 268 Payouts, Purses and Salary: How much will each UFC fighter make?

UFC 268 Payouts, Purses and Salary: Two Title fights to light up Maddison Square Garden at UFC 268.

“The Nigeria Nightmare” Kamaru Usman will meet Colby “Chaos” Covington for the second time to defend his title at UFC 268. The two met previously two years ago at UFC 245 in December 2019. Covington having lost the previous fight will be looking to bring violence and take back what he lost.

Kamaru Usman won the Welterweight title at UFC 235 by defeating “The Chosen One” Tyron Woodley. Since then, Usman has successfully defended the title four times and will square off at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 6.

Rose Namajunas will start the fight with a 10-4 record while Zhang Weili is comparatively experienced fighter and will start the bout with 21-2 record. Although both fighters are at different levels considering their experience, their payout at UFC 268 will see much difference.

UFC 268 Main Event fighter Payouts:

According to the UFC’s rules, they don’t reveal the actual purse and payout for a fight. But, for the big fights like UFC 268 salaries usually remain public most of the time. However, that cannot be sure until the finish of the event as PPV shares are included with that.

Through some research, the team has gathered some information to the viewers a little bit of an idea as to what the fighter purses might look like.

Usman vs Covington – Looking into their first fight at UFC 245, according to the Nevada State Athletic Commission, both Usman and Covington made $500K at UFC 245. However, this amount does not include the sponsorship payment and fight night bonuses. All things considered, Usman is expected to earn at least $500,000 guaranteed purse while Covington is also expected to earn $500,000 at UFC 268.

If the PPV shares are to be considered, Kamaru Usman might get a $1-$1.5 million payout. In addition to that, these payouts don’t include any deduction for some classified items such as licenses, insurance and taxes. Not to forget the PPV cuts are not calculated here. Further, the sponsor and other incentive payments will be added later, once the event has completed.

Namajunas vs Zhang – Recollecting the events that took place at their first meeting lets take a look at what thier payouts at UFC 268 might be. The two met seven months ago for the UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship where Zhang Weili reportedly earned $350,000 as a base salary while the Namajunas’s base salary was $150,000. Hence, they are expected to earn the same amount on Saturday. However, this amount doesn’t include the sponsorship payment and fight night bonuses. The final payout will surely increase as the sponsorship and bonuses will be added. This also includes the sponsorship Zhang Weili’s payout might be $380,000 and Namajunas may earn $150,000.

Gaethje vs Chandler – Michael Chandler’s Net Worth sits at around $1.5-2 million as of 2021. Currently, the US-based fighter is sponsored by Venum, Get Biofuel, Melin, Sanford Health, Monster Energy, DraftKings, MegaFit Meals, and more. For the most part, Michael Chandler makes most of his killing manipulating his trade inside the Octagon but also from his remunerating endorsement deals. As mentioned earlier, Chandler’s earnings from UFC ( includes pay, salaries, earnings, bonuses) amount to $585,000.

However, Chandler began his career fighting in Bellator, Strikeforce, and First Blood. Taking into account the prize money from these fights, Michael’s earnings from MMA amount to about $1.5 million. With his career still on a high, the 35-year-olds influence is expected to keep increasing, making him a very marketable athlete.

As such, you can expect a significant increase in Michael’s endorsement earnings in the coming years. Moreover, “Iron” will look to increase his Net Worth, even more, when he takes on Justin Gaethje at UFC 268. In line with our research, Justin Gaethje is valued at round $4-5 million as of 2021. For essentially the most half, Justin makes most of his killing plying his commerce contained in the Octagon but in addition from his remunerative endorsement offers.

At present, the US-based fighter is sponsored by Reebok, ONX Labs, MyBookie.ag, Landow Efficiency, Waiākea, Cannadips®, Positive aspects in Bulk, Prairie Fireplace Power, Jose Cuervo USA, and extra. As talked about earlier, Gaethje’s earnings from UFC ( contains pay, salaries, earnings, bonuses) quantity to $3,645,500.

Nevertheless, Justin started his profession preventing in WSOF, RITC, ROF, and BTT. Thus, if we consider the prize cash from these fights, Justin’s earnings from MMA account to about $4 million. With his career slowly starting to take a turn in the right direction, the 32-year-olds influence is expected to keep increasing. One can expect a significant increase in Gaethje’s endorsement earnings in the coming years. Moreover, “The Highlight” will look to increase his Net Worth, even more, when he takes on Michael Chandler at UFC 268 on Nov. 6.