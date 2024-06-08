UFC Champion Islam Makhachev Finds Fights ‘Easier’ with Khabib Nurmagomedov in His Corner

Khabib Nurmagomedov has retired from MMA completely and does not even call himself a coach anymore. But UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev still finds it easy to fight whenever he’s flying around with ‘The Eagle’.

This is why we saw Khabib accompany Makhachev to the octagon at UFC 302 for his fight against Dustin Poirier. The former champ flew in from Russia 2 weeks before the fight and even helped train the current champion for the fight. Makhachev states that it makes things easier for him.

Khabib was seen constantly giving Islam instructions during the fight and even though the champ does what he wants, it’s just easier when you have all that wealth of experience next to you.

In a recent interview with Red Corner MMA, he spoke about having ‘The Eagle’ in his corner,

“I don’t know if Khabib was serious, but he said he won’t be there for all the fights. I think he’ll be there for the most important ones. Because the training camp and fights feel much easier when he’s around.”

Islam Makhachev then spoke about how valuable Khabib Nurmagomedov’s advice in between rounds is. This is apart from the advice he gives while sitting ringside.

The duo has become a force to be reckoned with in the MMA world, dispatching Dustin Poirier and possibly sending him to retirement. They now aim to make history and go up in weight and challenge for the title.

Makhachev wants to fight Leon Edwards for 170 lbs belt and now, even the Brit has responded to the call out.

Leon Edwards welcomes a fight against Islam Makhachev but…

During his octagon interview at UFC 302, Makhachev spoke about how it’s his dream to move up in weight and challenge for the title.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Leon Edwards welcomed the idea but believes that Islam still has a lot of fighting to do in his own division.

“I welcome it. I think we’ve both got work to do within our division…I feel like he’s got a few more lightweights he’s got to go through first before he can even think about moving up.”

Edwards is right. Islam still has to fight new names before making the transition to realize his aim of becoming a two-division champion. The welterweight champ too has a lot of work he needs to finish in his division.

Regardless, if we know anything about both these fighters, its that they don’t stop till they get what they want. So, sooner than later, Islam is coming for that title and if Leon holds it when he does, boy oh boy, we’ve got a fight on our hands.