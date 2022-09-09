After Submitting Conor McGregor in $80M Fight, Nate Diaz Once Made UFC Analyst Jon Anik to Have the Tattoo ‘209’ on His Body: “Or Imma Whoop His Little A**”

Nate Diaz, the Stockton slugger, once pushed the UFC play-by-play man Jon Anik to get a ‘209’ tattoo on his body after defeating Conor McGregor in 2016.

Nate Diaz vs. Conor McGregor 1 at UFC 196 is one of the most talked about bouts in the history of UFC, which saw a lot of trash talks between the fighters. Diaz took the fight on short notice and ‘The Notorious’, who was on a seven-fight undefeated streak, looked invincible.

Thus, many were skeptical about Diaz’s victory. UFC analyst Jon Anik was in the same bracket. He backed McGregor to finish Diaz in the first round and even admitted getting a 209- area code of Stockton, Calif., the home of the Diaz brothers- tattoo if Nate wins.

Talking about the same, the Irish star mocked Nate in the lead-up to the bout, “He even tried to pick on Jon Anik the other day. He has a bully mentality. Until a real man shows up,” McGregor said.

Nate being Nate replied to him with a bold answer, “F**k Jon Anik. F**k you. How about that?” Finally, when they stepped inside the cage, Stockton’s second child turned the tables around and submitted ‘The Notorious’ in the second round.

Following his victory, the Stockton native asked Anik to get the tattoo, “Jon Anik better get a motherf**king 209 tattoo or Imma whoop his little a**.” But later Diaz admitted everything was all in fun and Jon didn’t really have to get it.

However, Anik remained a man of his word and got a ‘209’ tattoo inked on his arm. The fight was a tremendous success. It sold over 1.5 million pay-per-views, earning a whopping over $80 million for the company.

Nate Diaz will compete in his last UFC bout this weekend

Seeing the success of UFC 196, the UFC set up McGregor and Diaz for a rematch, which the former won at UFC 202. Later, the Stockton native had an up-and-down career graph. He even took a hiatus from fighting but returned in 2021. Unfortunately, he lost that fight.

Now, Diaz will be back in action at UFC 279 this weekend. He will take on the ‘Wolf’ of the welterweight Khamzat Chimaev. The two will headline UFC 279 inside the T-Mobile Arena, Nevada on 10th September.

Apparently, this is the last bout on Diaz’s contract and he has several times hinted at a departure from the promotion. Hence, this might be the final time fans see the Stockton boy in action inside the UFC cage.

What are your thoughts on Chimaev vs. Diaz? What do you guys think about the tattoo bet between Anik and Diaz?

