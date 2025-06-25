Charles Oliveira Chooses to Train with Conor McGregor, Fight Islam Makhachev, and Avoid Nate Diaz

Charles Oliveira is just days away from heading the UFC 317 card on International Fight Week for another shot at the lightweight title. Oliveira has been out of the title picture since losing the title to Islam Makhachev at UFC 280. But now with Makhachev moving up to 170 lbs, the Brazilian gets to fight former featherweight champion Ilia Topuria for the honors.

Ahead of his fight, the former champion was interviewed by tntsportsufc and they played an interesting game called ‘Fight, Train, Avoid.’ In the game, the host would name a number of UFC fighters, and ‘Do Bronx’ would have to choose between who to fight, who to train with, and who to avoid.

The first set of names given to him was Islam Makhachev, Conor McGregor, and Nate Diaz. The Brazilian then made his picks.

“Fight, obviously for the title (Islam Makhachev), I could train with Conor and avoid Nate Diaz,” he said. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like McGregor is doing a lot of training. He was recently seen punching a guy at a bar in Ibiza. So, Oliveira can certainly have a lot more fun during sessions with McGregor.

Unfortunately, it might not be such a good idea if he wants to win against the rampaging Topuria.

In his last fight against Michael Chandler at UFC 309, he looked like he was back to his old dominant self. That said, Chandler himself looked like a shadow of his former self, so the quality of Oliveira’s performance might be entirely based on faulty metrics.

That said, ‘Do Bronx’ is changing his plans and plans to play to his own strengths against the Spaniard.

Oliveira’s tactic for Topuria

In his last fight, we saw a more measured version of Oliveira. He understood that ‘Iron’, true to his name, just needed one punch to land to knock him out. So he was patient, and bid his time, going the distance and edging out the decision victory.

But the Brazilian does not want to do that again. His next opponent may have an even deadlier right hand, but comes from a lighter weight division and such might have the power to take Oliveira out for good.

In an interview with ESPN MMA, the former lightweight champion explained that he was going to prove himself as the top dog at 155 lbs.

“I’m gonna push forward, I’m gonna walk forward. I’m the problem in this division. I am a lion, and I’m not gonna back down,” Oliveira asserted.

Oliveira is promising fans the old version of him, the fearless, ruthless version that became champion after amassing an amazing string of wins over top opponents. Hopefully, he also practices a measure of caution against the Spaniard, whose rise to stardom has been built on the knocked-out husks of former champions.