Former UFC Title Challenger Says $1 Million Prize in PFL Is More Than What He Made in UFC

Former UFC light heavyweight title contender with fight against Jon Jones has moved to PFL for a potential $1m prize win.

Thiago Santos once challenged Jon Jones for the UFC light heavyweight title and lost by split decision. Many thought he deserved a rematch too but that didn’t come around. With a single fight left in his UFC contract, he has now moved to PFL and is looking to make big bank.

In fact, “Maretta’ says he might make more money in the PFL than he did in all these years fighting in the Dana White led promotion.

In his interview with MMA Fighting, the Brazilian revealed that his decision was based on several factors.

He holds a 14-10 record with the UFC with notable wins over Johnny Walker, Jimi Manuwa, Anthony Smith, Jan Blachowicz, Kevin Holland and Jack Hermansson.

While he did not reveal the exact sum he will make in the PFL per fight, he did say that his purse was financially better than it was in UFC.

He said –

“I haven’t done the math, but I’m sure that would be more than I made all these years in the UFC.”

Santos, who once challenged Jon Jones for the UFC title, fought 24 times inside the octagon between 2013 and 2022.

What is Thiago Santos Planning with PFL?

When asked about his future, Santos said he did not want to wait too long to make big money since he doesn’t see himself fighting for more than three years.

He said –

“I really want to fight. I know I still can do great things in MMA. The moment had to be now. New opportunities, better purse. Everything made me opt for the change.”

Aside from his fight purse Santos stands a chance to win an additional $1 million if he wins the 2023 PFL playoffs. His light heavyweight American Top Team includes Omari Akhmedov, Antonio Carlos Junior, and Josh Silveira.

Santos has stated he is open to facing them in a fight. Speaking on that possibility, he said:

“We’re all very mature, we’re friends and train together for a long time.”

Santos is set for his first appearance in the PFL in 2023.

