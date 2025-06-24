After Jon Jones’ Exit, Khabib’s Manager Suggests Fighter for Tom Aspinall That Dana White Parted Ways With

Ali Abdelaziz’s social media posts are usually dominated (no pun intended) by content promoting the MMA stars he represents. But ever so often, the CEO of Dominance MMA reminds his followers that he, too, is a fan.

Every MMA and UFC fan has been engrossed in the Jones-Aspinall saga. Ever since becoming interim champion in November 2023, Tom Aspinall has been in hot pursuit of the heavyweight champion, Jon Jones.

At the post-fight press conference for UFC on ABC 8, Dana White announced that Jones had retired. Upon Jones’ decision, Aspinall was officially promoted to heavyweight champion. Jones’ manner of ducking Aspinall and drawing out the saga before essentially deserting the promotion that made him a household name has not gone down well with fans, fellow fighters, or analysts.

In light of the shocking conclusion to Jones’ career, it would be no surprise to see Abdelaziz use his social media platform to add to that criticism. The Egyptian promoter has been embroiled in controversies and social media spats in the past. Most notable among these happened ahead of the UFC 229 fight between Abdelaziz’s client, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Conor McGregor.

This time round, Abdelaziz was keen to play matchmaker for Aspinall, and nothing more.

“I’m really excited about the UFC Heavyweight division, I think Tom Aspinall can go down as one of the greatest Heavyweights to ever do it,” wrote Abdelaziz positively. “I think him vs Francis Ngannou can be one of the biggest fights the UFC can put on.”

While Jones vs. Aspinall will remain one of the biggest ‘what-ifs’ in the history of the UFC, Jones’ decision to avoid the clash with the British fighter arguably speaks volumes about the dangers he presents.

Aspinall is 8-1 in the UFC, with his only loss a forced TKO due to a serious knee injury that put him out of action for a year. At 15-3 overall, Aspinall is one of the most devastating fighters on the planet, having achieved a finish in every single fight he’s won.

Incredibly, of his 15 victories, only one fight has gone beyond the first round — a second-round win over former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski in 2021.

Amidst Aspinall’s increasing frustration with Jones, UFC heavyweight legend Francis Ngannou was another name being considered for Jones instead of Aspinall. Ngannou similarly departed the UFC as reigning heavyweight champion in 2023. He later signed with the PFL and embarked upon a boxing career.

Many fans and industry figures, including Abdelaziz, would love to see Ngannou back in the UFC and up against Aspinall. However, White is not a member of that group. Questions from reporters in Baku over the weekend regarding Ngannou were shut down by the UFC boss.

Tom Aspinall is the heavyweight champion at last – but who will he face first?

After so much stagnation, Aspinall and the UFC will be keen to revive the heavyweight division. But who deserves the first shot at the new champion?

Aspinall has already beaten three of the top four-ranked heavyweights. New #1 Ciryl Gane is the exception in that group, having yet to face Aspinall. As a two-time heavyweight champion, a title match against Aspinall would present Gane with the exciting opportunity. Should he win, Gane would become a three-time champ in the division – a feat only accomplished by Randy Couture.

#4 Curtis Blaydes may also be considered as a potential opponent. Albeit via that enforced TKO, Blaydes is the only man in the UFC to have beaten Aspinall. He was also Aspinall’s last opponent almost a year ago in their second encounter – a first-round KO. A title fight could provide a satisfying trilogy capper.

Now, one for the thrill seekers among the UFC fans. Former two-division champion Alex Pereira has often entertained the idea of jumping up to heavyweight. Pereira’s popularity would present a bout of super fight proportions should he be booked against Aspinall. It would also be a convincing way for Aspinall to announce himself as the new champion.