Joe Rogan Once Tried to Grapple Mark Coleman but Ended Up Getting Thrown to the Wall Instead

Joe Rogan and UFC Legend Mark Coleman got into a friendly tussle at UFC 203 which ended up with Coleman pushing the commentator to the wall.

The world of MMA often throws up instances and situations that shed color on the behind-the-scenes lives of MMA athletes and professionals . Oftentimes backstage antics and interactions offer keen insight into the relations between fighters, veterans and commentators.

One such incident caught on tape between UFC legend Mark Coleman and color commentator Joe Rogan turn almost a bit too real for a second.

The backstage video from UFC203 shows Coleman and Rogan involved in a casual push and shove. Coleman seemingly wants to have a go at Rogan who is casually and laughingly keeping up with Coleman as he works up what seems like a wrestling warmup routine on Rogan.

In a moment, however, the situation seemingly gets out of control with Coleman giving Rogan a shove and Rogan almost stumbling into a wall. However, Rogan seemingly recovered enough to get back at Coleman and the pair conclude their friendly shoveabout amiably.

The exchange between Joe Rogan and Mark Coleman was one of the more friendly that has happened among UFC backstage at events. In contrast, other incidences may not turn out to be quite so amicable and friendly.

Recently, UFC stars at UFC 279 had bottles thrown at them by the crowd and headliner Khamzat Chimaev almost got into a brawl would his fellow fired behind the scenes.

Who is Mark Coleman?

Mark Coleman is one of the original UFC champions and an early forerunner for the evolution of mixed martial arts as we know it today. He won the UFC 10 annual UFC 11 tournament and was its first heavyweight champ.

He was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame at UFC 82 post and while Coleman retired from fighting at the age of 48, he has been an active part of the global MMA scene. He plays host on multiple occasions to prestigious MMA events and new and upcoming promotions.



Click here for more UFC News