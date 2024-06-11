“Gotta Get On Joe Rogan”: UFC Legend Mark Coleman Inspires Fans with ‘Then and Now’ Photo, Overcomes Addiction

Mark Coleman recently posted a then-and-now picture to show the difference between a healthy man and a man suffering from addiction. The UFC veteran himself was battling severe addiction and depression just three years ago. Since then, he has completely turned his life around for the good and is not looking back.

Needless to say, Coleman’s photo touched the hearts of some fans who looked to draw inspiration from the former UFC heavyweight champion.

Mark Coleman shares his addiction story pic.twitter.com/Y8Ft08r7Ys — THE UFCGUY (@the_ufcguy) June 11, 2024

One fan asked Mark Coleman to go on The Joe Rogan Experience and share his whole story with the world,

“You gotta get on Joe Rogan and tell your story. Take care”

Another spoke about how Coleman never stopped fighting even after he retired, making him a legend inside the ring and in life,

“A champion before in the ring and now a champion in life! Congrats”

This fan spoke about how it’s never too late to turn your life around. No matter how many times life kicks you down you can always get back up,

“Prime example of getting back up when life is kicking you down”

Another fan congratulated him for winning the biggest fight of his life, the fight against addiction,

“You’re an inspiration. You won the biggest fight of your life brother. HH4L”

Mark Coleman is now a regular at UFC events. The fans love seeing the UFC legend at fight events and give him a warm welcome. Most recently, he made an appearance at UFC Louisville.

Mark Coleman watched UFC Louisville with his youngest daughter

Mark Coleman was present at the UFC Louisville event last weekend and he brought along his youngest daughter for fight night. While at the event, he met the likes of Valentina Shevchenko and Raul Rosas Jr.

He later shared his experience of the event on Instagram saying,

“UFC Louisville with my youngest daughter was electric. I loved everyone I got to meet you all were so kind and good to me. My fans are the reason I’m here.”

Mark Coleman’s UFC Louisville experience pic.twitter.com/M69eSHLpey — THE UFCGUY (@the_ufcguy) June 11, 2024

Mark Coleman thanked the fans for all the love and support they showed for him. The fans love him so much that they even helped raise funds for him when he was in critical condition at the hospital just a few months ago after saving his parents from a house fire.

The fans and Coleman have now developed a special relationship and the former UFC champion always often expresses his gratitude for the same.