Tom Hardy Receives Applause From Head Coach of Conor McGregor With a Classic Batman Movie Reference After Consecutive BJJ Victories

Tom Hardy received praise from the Head Coach of UFC Mega Star coach Conor McGregor for his out-of-the-blue UK BJJ tournament victory.

Mixed martial arts has exploded onto the world in recent years like never before. We’ve all seen those action movies with martial arts and martial artists showcasing prodigious and pulse-pounding action to audiences worldwide. More recently, movie stars have been moving into mixed martial arts and one of the foremost among them is Venom star Tom Hardy.

Hardy recently entered a Brazilian jujitsu tournament and won. His victory at this tournament garnered praise from many mixed martial arts veterans including Conor McGregor’s coach Kavanagh. The renowned MMA trainer tweeted with a clip of Hardy competing at the tournament.

He also tweeted Hardy’s famous quote from The Dark Knight Rises “You think the Gi is your ally? You merely adopted the Gi. He was born in it, molded by it…”

You think the Gi is your ally? You merely adopted the Gi. He was born in it, molded by it… https://t.co/kNVKn2pSyH — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) September 22, 2022

H ardy Announces His Victory and Motivation on Instagram

A day after winning the tournament, Hardy took to Instagram and detailed his motivation behind his participation. According to Hardy, he took in the UK BJJ competition as part of a global non profit organization REORG.

“Addiction is difficult and complex stuff to navigate; as is mental health,” Hardy wrote. “Subjects which are both deeply personal for me and extremely close to my heart.”

“It is an honor to be able to represent the charity and my team REORG and the great work they do supporting the mental health and well-being of veterans of service, military, and first responders through the therapeutic benefits of Jiu Jitsu and fitness training.”

Hardy has also said “Simple training, for me (as a hobby and a private love) has been fundamentally key to further develop a deeper sense of inner resilience, calm, and well-being,” he explained. “I can’t stress the importance it has had and the impact on my life and my fellow teammates.”

Hardy has been open about his past struggles with addiction through alcohol and drugs back in 2002. He entered the tournament under the name “Edward” which is his first name. This is different from his stage and screen name “Tom” which is his middle name.

