Conor McGregor Reminds UFC Fans His KO Legacy Puts Jon Jones and Ilia Topuria’s Combined Records to Shame

Jun 9, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; MMA fighter Conor McGregor attends game four of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Despite his time away from action, UFC star Conor McGregor appears to be in the mood to remind his peers of his once-notorious knockout ability.

McGregor, who last stepped into the Octagon at UFC 264 in the summer of 2021, seems less and less likely to ever make good on a return to action. Most recently set to fight last summer in the main event of UFC 303, the Dubliner withdrew from the pairing for the first time in his Octagon run.

Citing a fractured toe just weeks out from a welterweight headliner during International Fight Week, McGregor announced his exit from a grudge fight with Michael Chandler. And in the time since, the 36-year-old has yet to book a return to action. Notably, the veteran only retains two fights on his current contract with the promotion, too.

Without a win since a 2020 victory over the retired Donald Cerrone, McGregor is also in the midst of a two-fight losing skid for the first time in his lengthy combat sports tenure.

However, having racked up career knockout number 19 on that occasion, McGregor seemed to be in a reflective mood this week. More accurately, in the mood to poke fun at former featherweight champion Ilia Topuria for his six career knockouts. And even a friend, Jon Jones, who has racked up 11 — a number which appears to entertain McGregor.

“Conor McGregor 19 KOs > Jon Jones and Ilia Topuria Combined 17 KOS,” the former UFC double champ posted on his Instagram story.

Conor McGregor 19 KOs > Jon Jones and Ilia Topuria Combined 17 KOS pic.twitter.com/NUaqwzaGUx — Ye (@india_adesanya) May 13, 2025

And while he’s unlikely to improve on that number in the near future, the Irish star did send some fans into raptures on social media this week with some new training footage.

McGregor hits the pads at home gym

Seemingly happy with remaining sharp during his lengthy stay away from active competition, McGregor let his fans in on his latest training routines this week on socials.

Brushing up on his striking and Muay Thai this week at his home gym in Straffen, Kildare — the former two-weight champion continues to lure fans into the hope of a return fight.

However, it should be noted that this is not unique footage. The former UFC champion tends to post short videos of himself training from time to time, making avid fans question if this is indeed a way to stay relevant for sponsors.

Conor posts 20 seconds of “training footage” every couple of months to dupe some investor or sponsor into thinking he’ll fight again. Say it with me, kids: Conor McGregor is never fighting again. https://t.co/s77j5uvvdx — Stephie Haynes (@CrooklynMMA) May 10, 2025



Notably, earlier this year, the striking ace continued to pour cold water on a return to fighting. Instead, he revealed his mind is set on a potential political career in the coming months.

“I’ve got two fights on the contract, I’m in negotiations,” McGregor said when asked about fighting at a recent BKFC event.

“Last week something happened to me, I went to the White House, and my heart bleeds for my country right now. So, there’s a lot of stuff going on back home, I’m happy with what I’ve done,” he told the media when asked if he wanted to return to action anytime soon.

“Greatness does not rush. There was an opportunity or a deal, we’ll say, to fight in Alcatraz only recent [sic],” McGregor proposed.

McGregor was linked to the Paul brothers earlier this year, for a boxing match in India hosted by the billionaire Ambani family, but it would appear that, UFC boss Dana White didn’t sign off on it.