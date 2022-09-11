Unseen: Footage of Nate Diaz Learning Tony Ferguson’s Fighting Patterns by Watching His Bout Video During a Live Concert Before UFC 279 Showdown

Nate Diaz is seen reading his UFC 279 opponent Tony Ferguson’s fighting pattern by watching his fight video during a live concert before the showdown in Las Vegas.

The Stockton slugger was originally scheduled to square off with Khamzat Chimaev, one of the top welterweight contenders. He was preparing for the bout months prior. However, the swede missed weight by a large margin. Subsequently, the UFC had to reshuffle the main card fights on short notice.

Diaz was set against UFC veteran Tony Ferguson just a day before his original bout, which got canceled. MMA fighters prepare for their fights months prior by reading their opponents’ games. And such a sudden change has a significant impact on their tactics.

However, was quite keen about the fight and was preparing for it with whatever time he had before the main event. In a viral video, the younger Diaz was seen watching Ferguson’s bouts for preparation during a live concert.

Apparently, it was a Motley Crue concert the UFC star attended with his team at the Allegiant Stadium on Friday, September 9, 2022. One of the members of the hard rock band, Tommy Lee, later even posted pictures with Diaz on Instagram.

The band member also attended the UFC 279 pay-per-view, where Stockton’s second child put on an amazing performance and won against Ferguson via submission in the fourth round.

Nate Diaz would love to fight Conor McGregor for the third time

Apparently, UFC 279 was Diaz’s last fight on his UFC contract. He will soon be a free agent and look for offers outside the UFC. However, the Stockton star still has some unfinished business with former UFC champion C0nor McGregor in the promotion.

Diaz and McGregor crossed paths with each other twice inside the UFC cage. Either of the fighters won one fight, making it an equal score. Therefore, fans want to see a trilogy between them.

Interestingly, the Irish star has already hinted about the third fight several times. And Diaz following his UFC 279 victory has doubled down on the idea. In a post-fight interview, Diaz stated he would love to run it back for the third time with McGregor.

Although it is good news for the fans, the fighters have only verbally agreed to the bout and there has been no official announcement of the same. Do you guys think the trilogy will happen?