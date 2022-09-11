UFC

Unseen: Footage of Nate Diaz Learning Tony Ferguson’s Fighting Patterns by Watching His Bout Video During a Live Concert Before UFC 279 Showdown

Nate Diaz
Afnan Imtiyaz Chougle

Previous Article
"That's a demonic shirt, Kawhi Leonard!": Clippers superstar returns with his off-beat fashion once again and Twitter can't get enough
Next Article
“Look at these queer a** n**gas”: Anthony Edwards’ homophobic comments cast doubt over following season