Conor McGregor’s Viral Club Knockout Has Ex-UFC Star Taking Shot at His Lagging UFC Career

Conor McGregor in nightclubs is a recipe for disaster. The Irish fighter who had previously gained notoriety for punching an old man at a bar in Dublin landed a couple of hefty lefts on another gentleman at a club in Ibiza last night.

McGregor, who has been publicly campaigning to run for the position of President of Ireland, was also found liable for sexually assaulting a woman in December 2018. Since the civil court’s judgement in January, McGregor has been seen portraying a family-friendly image on social media. Unfortunately, this incident pulls the curtains from over the former UFC champion.

In the video, McGregor can be seen talking to a man at a nightclub. The conversation doesn’t last too long, though, as the Irishman hauled off, hitting the man with a one-two combination and knocking him out.

Former UFC star Derek Brunson made a hilarious taunt at the Irishman saying, “Damn we got a Conor McGregor KO in the club before the octagon. 2025 is crazy.”

Fans in the comments section were having a field day with this taunt, but it was a bittersweet moment for them. There’s still a lot of Conor McGregor faithful who are hoping they get to see him in the octagon again, but the possibility of that happening just seems to be getting more unrealistic by the day.

Damn we got a Conor McGregor KO in the club before the octagon . 2025 is crazy — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 17, 2025

Notably, McGregor teased a return to action for a couple of years against lightweight fighter Michael Chandler, only to flake out hours before their scheduled fight at UFC 303. He has since remained non-committal to fighting inside the octagon, to say the least.

That said, the Irishman has been busy mounting a presidential campaign in tune with US Supremo Donald Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric. Notably, he has also tried to demonize the activist Greta Thunberg after the Swede sailed across the oceans in an attempt to break Israel’s blockade of a starving Gaza.

Unfortunately, McGregor’s attempt at roasting Thunberg, and co-activist and Game of Thrones actor Liam Cunningham, came back to bite him to social media’s delight.

Game of Thrones actor reminds McGregor of Khabib loss

The Irish actor was criticizing the attack on the freedom flotilla on social media, calling out the silence of the Western media on what is undoubtedly a humanitarian crisis in Palestine.

And in response to his tweet, McGregor started talking trash to him, calling him a ‘bottler’. Fans have grown used to the Irishman beefing with random people on the internet. But what fans could not have seen coming was what Cunningham did next.

The Irish actor delivered possibly the single best comeback anyone has ever given to Conor McGregor.

“Didn’t know you could read and write Conor. Thought you used your hands to tap out.” said Cunningham, reminding McGregor of UFC 229, where Khabib Nurmagomedov choked him out with a neck crank.

BREAKING: Irish tap dancer Conor McGregor has sadly been murdered pic.twitter.com/T8DZKC2nV8 — Normal Island News (@NormalIslandNws) June 9, 2025

Funnily enough, McGregor’s team was so embarrassed by the tweet that they ended up deleting his tweet to ensure it doesn’t appear on his page.