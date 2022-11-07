“You Are Making a Critical Mistake” – Joe Rogan Recounts Talking Down a Heckler From Foul Mouthing Current UFC Champion

Joe Rogan has the reputation of being an all-around good guy who often acts as a sober voice in the mad world of MMA. While he is not against having a bit of back and forth, Rogan knows where to draw the line. And he did exactly that at UFC 278. Here’s what happened as per his talk on the incident on JRE with comedian Tom Segura.

Joe Rogan the Heckler Handler

So, Leon Edwards, the current UFC welterweight champ had just beaten Kamaru Usman riding a 10-fight win streak. Everyone was celebrating the crowning of the new king. But one heckler took it up himself to talk shit to Edwards.

During his Joe Rogan Experience Podcast, Rogan revealed that he saw someone heckle Edwards. Realizing that the fan was making a “critical mistake” he decided to step in.

“First of all, you’re out of line.’ You’re being a sh*thead to him for no f*cking reason and you’re picking the wrong dude. I’m like, ‘That is one of the best fighters on planet Earth.,’” Rogan said.

Thankfully the person stopped what they were doing and did not need a personal response from Edwards.

What is Leon Edwards Looking like in the UFC?

Leon ‘Rocky’ Edwards secured a victory against long-time rival Kamaru ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ Usman at UFC 278. And it was in some grand fashion too, coming in by a spectacular last-minute KO via head kick.

This was a fitting revenge for Edwards’ loss to Usman from seven years ago on UFC on Fox 17. The KO earned Edwards the ‘Comeback of the Year’ and now, Edwards will face Usman for a trilogy fight next year. Incidentally,

