Joe Rogan Pushes for UFC’s Netflix Series Over Movie to Capture the Untamed Origins of Dana White & Co.

UFC color commentator, Joe Rogan has suggested the antique promotion should receive a documentary-style origin story rather than a movie — detailing its origins.

Rogan, who has been a mainstay in the promotion’s commentary booth, made his promotional debut at UFC 12 in Alabama, having previously worked as a backstage interviewer.

And in the time since, Rogan has served alongside both Mike Goldberg and current play-by-play lead, Jon Anik — largely in a three-man booth since 2016.

Much like Rogan, the UFC has had a rather colorful history, one synonymous with the sport of MMA. From once being dismissed as human cockfighting and being banned on cable to the POTUS having cageside seats at its premier events, the promotion has come a long way. This is why Rogan believes the story of how Dana White pulled off this miracle needs to be documented and with vigor, no less.

Speaking with stand-up comedian, Jimmy Carr this week on his podcast, Rogan asserted that the movie would require dramatization, that would involve a third, fourth, and fifth party, which would spoil the true story.

Interestingly, having called for the promotion to land its broadcast on Netflix, Rogan claims the streaming platform should also host a series detailing the promotion’s rise from the ashes under the guidance of White.

“They’ll f*ck it up,” Rogan said of a potential UFC movie.

“It’s better to just have a documentary. Yeah, you don’t wanna have a movie. And even with a documentary, it should be a Netflix [broadcasted] series,” the JRE host added.

Curiously, Rogan seems to have been rather invested in a deal between the UFC and Netlflix, especially in light of the promotion searching for a new home, now that its ESPN deal is coming to an end.

Rogan suggests radical deal with Netflix with low prices

In the midst of an important negotiation year for their broadcast deal, the UFC has fielded multiple suitors. And most notably, mega-platform Netflix has been linked with a potential offer to host pay-per-view events, in a similar vein to their deal with fellow TKO Group Holdings brand, WWE.

And as far as Rogan is concerned, with current partners, ESPN still circling the waters, Netflix — accompanied by a measly pay-per-view price would be ideal.

“Like, if the UFC was $5 instead of $70, would you actually make more money. Because you get millions of downloads or millions?” Rogan asked on his podcast this week, adding, “It’s pretty immense [the user base on Netflix]. It’s gotta be bigger than ESPN+.”

“Netflix has 94 million monthly active users… The company has over 300 million paid global subscribers. So 300 million worldwide,” argued the JRE host.

However, as far as TKO CEO, Mark Shapiro is concerned, a deal to remain with ESPN — rather than Netflix should not be brushed aside. Just yet, at least.

And promotional boss, White has also gushed over ESPN — if they remain in the market to retain their broadcasting rights.

“I like ESPN. I’ve said it many times, we had a bit of a rocky start, which is normal in any relationship, but we’re in a great place with ESPN,” White said after UFC 314. “

If we re-sign with them or do not, I have nothing but great things to say about my time at ESPN,” the bossman had stated.