“You Would Have Pulled Out”: Fans Troll Khabib Nurmagomedov Amidst the Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev UFC 279 Fiasco

Fight fans called out the former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov for his Twitter post following the fallout of Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz at UFC 279.

The UFC 279 week has been disappointing so far for the fight fans. Initially, the pre-fight press conference got abruptly canceled because of a scuffle between Khamzat Chimaev, Kevin Holland, and Nate Diaz backstage.

Later, the welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev set to fight Nate Diaz in the main event missed weight by 7.5lbs. This dismembered the whole UFC 279 fight card and just added to the frustration of the fans.

However, ‘The Eagle,’ who retired from UFC in 2020, seemed unfazed by all of these. Following the UFC 279 fiasco, Nurmagomedov posted a picture of himself chilling on his couch. However, it is not sure if he posted it on purpose or if it was just a coincidence.

The Dagestan native posted the picture just after retweeting UFC boss Dana White’s old tweet that read, “@EDLEZGIN @TeamKhabib Nate turned the fight down.” And in the next post Nurmagomedov wrote, “Life is good)))”

The former champion’s post didn’t sit well with the fans and they rebuked him in the comments. Here are some reactions from fans.

Nate Diaz takes a dig at Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 279

Chimaev missing weight before the fight frustrated the Stockton slugger Diaz, as he has been working on the fight. However, UFC has set him with a new opponent in UFC veteran Tony Ferguson. And Diaz is equally pumped up for the fight.

During the ceremonial weigh-ins, the younger Diaz took a jibe at former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov while speaking to Joe Rogan. He said, “Tony’s been around a long time. We should have fought a long time ago. Khabib’s b**ch a** was afraid of him just like this b**ch a** motherf***er was afraid of me yesterday. We punched his b**ch a** in the back here and now he doesn’t make weight. You guys already know what it is. Real Gs come from California, America motherf***er.”

Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson is ‘billed’ as cursed because the fight has been canceled several times in the past. Thus, Diaz said that. The UFC 279 fight card has changed after the fiasco. Diaz vs. Ferguson is the main event now. Meanwhile, Chimaev will take on Kevin Holland in the co-main event.

What are your thoughts on the new UFC 279 fight card?