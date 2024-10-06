Conor McGregor Ridicules Kevin Holland for ‘Not Fu*cking Trying’ After Rib Injury at UFC 307

Conor McGregor is not happy with what he’s seeing at UFC 307, especially the main card matchup between Kevin Holland and Roman Dolidze. Following an exchange on the ground, Holland seemingly had an injury to his ribcage, forcing his coach to throw in the towel. Although the likes of Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier saw it as a logical decision, McGregor has accused the fighter of not even trying.

In a since-deleted tweet, the Notorious called out ‘Trailblazer’ and expressed his shock at the perceived lack of trying. Calling it ridiculous, he then asserted that Holland was a veteran of the sport and he should have gone out and given it another shot before giving up.

Conor McGregor on the Kevin Holland fight pic.twitter.com/p653AQp1kb — THE UFCGUY (@the_ufcguy) October 6, 2024

Conor McGregor does not understand why Kevin Holland would retire without even trying to fight. However those are brave words from a fighter who called off his last fight on account of a broken pinky toe!

Fans remembered as much and called out the Irishman for being a hypocrite following which he ended up deleting the tweet.

Meanwhile, former UFC champion, ‘DC’ even spoke about the fight during the live broadcast, and explained how it was the right decision from Holland’s corner.

Cormier backs Holland at UFC 307

Both Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan saw Holland’s rib either pop out or dislocate during their UFC 307 fight and immediately raised concerns. Nedless to say, they have the best seats in the house. It is literally their job to call the fight, so if they say something’s gone wrong, more often than not, they have!

This is also why when Kevin Holland’s corner called off the fight, Cormier praised him since it is much more difficult to have your fighter call it quits.

Trailblazer’s corner has called it off! A rib injury of Kevin Holland gives @RomanDolidzeUFC the TKO win! #UFC307 pic.twitter.com/Ckzd3dUSa9 — UFC_Asia (@UFC_Asia) October 6, 2024

Jon Anik then chimed in talking about how debilitating a rib injury can be for a fighter. If Holland kept fighting with an injury to the rib, he could risk damaging his lungs.

The commentary trio also praised Bob Perez for calling off the fight. Now, while ‘Trailblazer’ will be disappointed with this result but he will live to fight another day.