“170?” – Gilbert Burns is ready to welcome Dustin Porier in the welterweight division

Dustin Poirier looks all ready to make a comeback to the Octagon at 170 pounds. BUT WAIT look who is ready to welcome him. Gilbert “Durinho” Burns is all set to welcome Dustin at welterweight.

Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier wants to eye the welterweight division after his last fight against Olivera. The fight unfortunately for Poirier didn’t go his way.

He lost to the champ via Rear naked choke. Dustin has previously also lost to Khabib in similar fashion. That fight was also for the lightweight champion.

Dustin is still considered to be one of the best Martial artist in the world. The Diamond somehow finds himself short when it comes to winning the title at 155 pounds.

Gilbert Burns has volunteered to welcome Dustin Poirier

Gilbert Burns has volunteered to welcome Dustin Poirier to the welterweight division 💎🇧🇷🔥 pic.twitter.com/OzFELgY4fD — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) April 23, 2022

There definitely is no shortage of opponents when it comes to 170 pound division. Welterweight is full of killers and top level fighters. Gilbert is definitely one of them who also recently had a spectacular performance against Khamzat in his last fight. Poirier has no shortage of opponents as the beef between him and Colby is well known to all the UFC fans.

170?

-Gilbert tweets out hinting at Dustin.

The timeline though is very interesting on this fight as Gilbert has recently been in a war with Chimaev. Dustin on the other hand has had some time to recover after his last fight against Charles Olivera. So it would be interesting to see if UFC likes this matchup at 170 or not.

Dustin team might have a good look at this match up right before accepting for a number of reasons. Dustin moving up a weight class for first time and having Gilbert as is first test is a hard night out.

Gilbert is a high level grappler who probably could be one of the best Jiu Jitsu guys in the UFC. The Diamond has faced adversity while fighting against top level grapplers in the past even though he himself is a black belt in Jiu jitsu.



Burns has an impressive record of 20 wins and 5 losses. The Diamond has 28 wins and 7 losses to his name.

UFC fans would definitely be eager to know what Dana White and the matchmakers feel about this fight going ahead.

