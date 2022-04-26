UFC

“170?” – Gilbert Burns is ready to welcome Dustin Porier in the welterweight division

Gilbert ready to welcome Dustin
Swapnil Rajwade

Previous Article
"Hey man, you’re going to drive a beer truck into the arena" - Stone Cold Steve Austin reveals secret about famous beer truck spray down on WWE RAW before Wrestlemania 15
Next Article
"I’m gonna f*** you up" - Kevin Owens issues a challenge to Matthew McConaughey for a match at WrestleMania 39