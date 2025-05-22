‘Bro Gonna Elbow’: Renato Moicano Opens Sean Strickland Like Opportunity for Lucky Fans, UFC World Reacts

Fan-favorite UFC lightweight, Renato Moicano, has offered an interesting proposal to fans of his — insisting two lucky fans will get the opportunity to spar both himself and compatriot, Gilbert Burns.

Moicano, who most recently challenged for the divisional crown on short notice, headlined UFC 311 against the formidable Islam Makhachev. But the Brazilian native ended up dropping a one-sided opening round D’Arce choke submission loss.

Set to return to action at the end of next month, Moicano will face off with rescheduled foe, Beneil Dariush, in a reworked pairing during International Fight Week at UFC 317.

Looking to get some pre-fight sparring in, Moicano has taken a leaf from the page of the infamous ex-middleweight champion, Sean Strickland.

Issuing an open invite to fans on social media, Moicano claimed he would fly out two lucky fans of his to spar alongside him and Burns.

“We’re going to record a podcast over here [at the gym],” Moicano said on the Home of Fight channel.

“And we’re going to fly two fans of the podcast to spar over here, with me and Gilbert. I’m telling you, we’re gonna get over here, and I’m gonna knock your as* out, my brother,” the Brazilian lightweight added.

And as such, the comments are flooded with fans who are happy to take up that offer. “I got a black belt is bullsheeto let me spar,” a user commented on Instagram.

And a rather fleeting youngster has also voiced their interest in the proposal; “Turn 21 next month I’ve never trained. I would love to fly out and train w show me the money podcast.”

A third user claimed he would not go down as easily as Moicano believes. “Lmao bro gonna elbow you,” he asserted.

This, of course, isn’t the first time a UFC superstar offered fans the chance to fans to spar with them.

Sean Strickland sparred fan during UFC 312 workouts

Travelling to Australia earlier this year for his title rematch with Dricus du Plessis, the outspoken Strickland took the chance to do something similar to what Moicano has in mind.

Taking the stage in Perth earlier this annum ahead of UFC 312, Strickland invited a fan to spar him.

Strapping on a pair of hefty boxing gloves, Strickland toyed with the youngster, much to the delight of his fabid fans around him.

Sean Strickland was a man of his word and brought a fan onstage to spar at the #UFC293 open workouts pic.twitter.com/Cwo6Ytsjhv — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) September 6, 2023

During fight week to boot ‘Downunder’, footage emerged of Strickland playing alongside more young fans in Perth. He was pushing them into the ocean from a bridge as he took on all comers.

It should, however, be noted that Strickland has a rather abysmal record of safely sparring with nonfighters. Earlier last year, he had gone viral for putting a beatdown on former Navy SEAL Mitch Aguiar.

Earlier this year, in April, ahead of his title fight loss to Dricus du Plessis, Strickland put the fear of god into YouTuber Sneako, to much criticism.