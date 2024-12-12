‘Absolute Scammers’: Colby Covington Unleashes Heat on Khamzat Chimaev and Khabib for Promoting Cryptocurrency

November 5, 2021, New York, NY, NEW YORK, NY, United States: NEW YORK, NY – November 5: Colby Covington steps on the scale for the official weigh-ins at Hilton Midtown for UFC268 – Usman vs Covington 2 – Official Weigh-in on November 5, 2021 in New York, NY, United States. New York, NY United States – ZUMAp175 20211105_zsa_p175_015 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Colby Covington is back in action this weekend, and with his return comes the usual dose of his signature trash talk. No one is safe when “Chaos” takes the mic, and this time, Khamzat Chimaev is in his crosshairs. During his latest media day press conference, Covington didn’t hold back, calling Chimaev “the worst person ever” for allegedly scamming fans through a failed cryptocurrency venture.

During his pre-fight media day press conference, a host of names both inside and outside the UFC felt the heat of ‘Chaos’ on the mic. Chief among them was ‘Borz’ who Covington described as a “scumbag” for reportedly losing his fans millions of dollars.

“That is the most disgusting act I have seen in MMA ever. He and Khabib are absolute scammers. They’re making enough money with the UFC but now you’re going to rug pull and make a fake meme coin and scam all your fans for millions of dollars? That’s why he is c*mshot. He is the worst person on earth.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MMA Junkie (@mmajunkie)



Earlier this year in July, Chimaev and his team faced backlash after his social media page promoted a crypto meme coin called “SMASH,” which many believed was a scam. The coin initially surged in value following Chimaev’s endorsement but quickly plummeted, losing a lot of money in the process.

Chimaev’s manager, Majdi Shammas, later clarified that Chimaev had no direct involvement. Shammas explained they had been misled by a group claiming to be fans of Chimaev and admitted fault for agreeing to the promotion.

The posts were eventually deleted, with Shammas expressing regret and apologizing to Chimaev and affected fans.

But obviously, it wasn’t enough for Covington, who also took shots at a lot of other famous people.

Covington has a go at everyone

The welterweight contender aimed at NBA star LeBron James, referencing a resurfaced video of him praising Sean “Diddy” Combs. With Combs now facing serious charges, Covington questioned James’ involvement and took shots at his reputation.

Covington then shifted his focus to the UFC roster, targeting fighters like Shavkat Rakhmonov, Khamzat Chimaev, and Ian Machado Garry. Though he showed some respect for his opponent, Joaquin Buckley, much of his time was spent making inflammatory remarks, including about Jon Jones, his former college roommate.

Covington accused Jones of “fruity tendencies” and claimed to know “dark secrets” from their past, including Jones’ alleged preference for larger women. He called Jones a “disgrace” and criticized him for avoiding fights with tougher opponents like Tom Aspinall and Francis Ngannou.

Colby Covington just WENT OFF on Jon Jones “Jon has some fruity tendencies” “I remember in college he used to get the fattest girls, I’m talking 300+ pounds” “He’s a f***ing coward, he’s a cheat, and he’s a woman beater.” @MMAFightingpic.twitter.com/j0iKn3TQfR — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) December 11, 2024



While none of this was unexpected, for newer fans who are just tuning into our sport, welcome to Covington fight week.